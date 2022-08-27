ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia

By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
Boxing Scene

Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out

Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says he’s focused on stopping Gennadiy Golovkin

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says it’s important for him to look good by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin within 12 rounds following his loss to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to put that defeat to Bivol behind him, and he feels the best way to do that is by knocking out his nemesis Golovkin (41-1-1, 37 KOs) in their fight on DAZN PPV on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Video: Richard Torrez brutally faceplant KOs Marco Antonio Canedo at Top Rank boxing event

Richard Torrez just inserted himself into the Knockout of the Year conversation in the boxing world. At Saturday’s Top Rank boxing event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Okla., headlined by Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, Torrez made his third pro appearance against six-fight veteran Marco Antonio Canedo. In the first minute of the fight, the 23-year-old Torrez absolutely destroyed his opponent with a combination that sent him face first to the mat and completely unconscious.
TULSA, OK
Boxing Scene

James Toney On Spence-Crawford: “Spence Is Good Fighter But He's Gonna Get Knocked Out!”

Count James Toney amongst a long list of rabid boxing fans and media members that are salivating over the thought of a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. For the better part of the past five years, both fighters have reigned supreme as the welterweight division’s top dog. However, following his recent stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) turned his full attention to Crawford and his WBO crown, the lone title outside of his possession.
Boxing Scene

Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title

Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head

MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
NEW TOWN, ND
Boxing Scene

Nathan Rodriguez Stops Moises Flores in One Round

Undefeated featherweight prospect Nathan Rodriguez (9-0, 8 KOs) scored an explosive first-round knockout victory over Moises Flores (25-7-1, 17 KOs) in the main event of a MarvNation Promotions card Saturday evening at Smith Park in Pico Rivera, California. The fight was streamed live on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. Rodriguez, who had...
PICO RIVERA, CA
Boxing Scene

Team Haney: This Narrative That You Don't Have To Be A Champion, That's a Falsehood

Bill Haney thinks the boxing public needs to be educated on the topic of sanctioning body fees and the value of championship titles. The father and trainer of undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, Bill Haney is understandably sensitive to the widespread perception that fighters, especially those such as his son who have unified a division, are put in an onerous position where they have to part with a significant amount of their purse in the form of fees paid to the sanctioning bodies.
Boxing Scene

Claressa Shields: Franchon Crews Had Wicked Power, Biggest Punch Of All My Opponents

Claressa Shields considers Savannah Marshall’s remarkable knockout ratio mostly the byproduct of opportunistic, smart matchmaking. Shields believes Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) has feasted on smaller women who took fights against the unbeaten Brit on short notice. Even if Marshall is stronger than she anticipates, Shields definitely doesn’t expect her rival to hit harder than Franchon Crews in their grudge match September 10 at O2 Arena in London.
