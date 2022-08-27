Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
BoxingNews24.com
James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia
By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
Multi-millionaire Anthony Joshua asking cash-strapped Brits to feel sorry for him is an embarrassment to boxing
BOXING continues to embarrass itself. No matter how disappointed and frustrated he was, it was embarrassing to see Anthony Joshua asking this cash-strapped country to feel desperately sorry for him after he had just made £32.5million for 36 minutes of boxing. It was equally embarrassing to hear Tyson Fury's...
Boxing Scene
Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out
Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Wilder: Beating Helenius Won't Be Easy, He’s Great & Not Going To Give Up
Deontay Wilder will have to get reacquainted with Robert Helenius as a frenemy when the two heavyweights meet for a fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to headline a FOX pay-per-view. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Helenius has been a longtime Wilder sparring partner. “The Nordic...
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz: Luis Ortiz Is Strong & Hard – I Didn't Cherry Pick & Can’t Look Past Him
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. believes he’s set himself up for a stiff test when he squares off against credible Cuban contender Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) will turn...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez says he’s focused on stopping Gennadiy Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says it’s important for him to look good by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin within 12 rounds following his loss to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to put that defeat to Bivol behind him, and he feels the best way to do that is by knocking out his nemesis Golovkin (41-1-1, 37 KOs) in their fight on DAZN PPV on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Video: Richard Torrez brutally faceplant KOs Marco Antonio Canedo at Top Rank boxing event
Richard Torrez just inserted himself into the Knockout of the Year conversation in the boxing world. At Saturday’s Top Rank boxing event at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Okla., headlined by Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey, Torrez made his third pro appearance against six-fight veteran Marco Antonio Canedo. In the first minute of the fight, the 23-year-old Torrez absolutely destroyed his opponent with a combination that sent him face first to the mat and completely unconscious.
Boxer KO's opponent split-second after touching gloves, fans say it was a dirty move
Boxing fans have been in debate after footage emerged of a knockout blow that came just milliseconds after two opponents touched gloves. The incident came in a bout between Ruben Torres and Christian Baez at the ‘Path To Glory’ event at the Omega Products International Event Center in California.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat Chimaev fighting ‘just for fun’ at UFC 279, eats unranked gangsters like Nate Diaz for breakfast
Nate Diaz will complete the final fight on his UFC contract by headlining the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event opposite undefeated 170-pound rising star Khamzat Chimaev, a five-round contest scheduled for Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A victory could lead to a title shot against...
Boxing Scene
James Toney On Spence-Crawford: “Spence Is Good Fighter But He's Gonna Get Knocked Out!”
Count James Toney amongst a long list of rabid boxing fans and media members that are salivating over the thought of a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford. For the better part of the past five years, both fighters have reigned supreme as the welterweight division’s top dog. However, following his recent stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) turned his full attention to Crawford and his WBO crown, the lone title outside of his possession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez showing off his Bivol & Mayweather moves while preparing for Golovkin
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez showed off a blend of Dmitry Bivol & Floyd Mayweather Jr moves on Monday during his open workout in front of the press in preparation for his September 17th fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. With the slick moves that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) displayed, you could...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: Andy Ruiz Clash Will Get Me Closer To a World Title
Heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is looking for a statement making victory on Sunday, when he faces former unified world champion Andy Ruiz in a WBC title eliminator. The fight will headline a Fox Sports pay-per-view card. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since a tougher than...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head
MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight. Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
Boxing Scene
Nathan Rodriguez Stops Moises Flores in One Round
Undefeated featherweight prospect Nathan Rodriguez (9-0, 8 KOs) scored an explosive first-round knockout victory over Moises Flores (25-7-1, 17 KOs) in the main event of a MarvNation Promotions card Saturday evening at Smith Park in Pico Rivera, California. The fight was streamed live on FITE TV Pay-Per-View. Rodriguez, who had...
Boxing Scene
Team Haney: This Narrative That You Don't Have To Be A Champion, That's a Falsehood
Bill Haney thinks the boxing public needs to be educated on the topic of sanctioning body fees and the value of championship titles. The father and trainer of undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, Bill Haney is understandably sensitive to the widespread perception that fighters, especially those such as his son who have unified a division, are put in an onerous position where they have to part with a significant amount of their purse in the form of fees paid to the sanctioning bodies.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: I Don't Need To Fight Like Bivol To Get Advantage Over Canelo
Gennadiy Golovkin sees no reason to emulate the style of Dmitry Bivol in the upcoming trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Back in May, Canelo moved up to the light heavyweight division and was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA world champion Bivol. The Mexican superstar drops back to super...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields: Franchon Crews Had Wicked Power, Biggest Punch Of All My Opponents
Claressa Shields considers Savannah Marshall’s remarkable knockout ratio mostly the byproduct of opportunistic, smart matchmaking. Shields believes Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) has feasted on smaller women who took fights against the unbeaten Brit on short notice. Even if Marshall is stronger than she anticipates, Shields definitely doesn’t expect her rival to hit harder than Franchon Crews in their grudge match September 10 at O2 Arena in London.
Boxing Scene
Chad Dawson On Canelo vs. GGG 3: “I Think GGG Will Get The Victory This Time”
In the eyes of many, it isn’t a matter of if Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) will defeat Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) come September 17th, but more so how severe a beating he will inflict. Having turned 40 years of age just a few short months ago, Golovkin appears to...
Comments / 2