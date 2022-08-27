Read full article on original website
HHHS remains at capacity, adoption fees reduced for all animals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Helping Hands Humane Society continue to deal with capacity issues and they need your help. Between rabbits, dogs and cats, staff at the shelter said they are at full capacity - and now they need adopters, volunteers and donations. HHHS said volunteers are critical...
Helping Hands aims to bring 100 adoptions for a national cause
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka began its “Clear The Shelters” event on Saturday, with a goal of getting 100 animals adopted during the weekend. The annual event has special prices to help get animals into permanent homes. Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $25 and cats and kittens can […]
Zoo renewed for accreditation
The David Traylor Zoo had its accreditation renewed Monday by a national association. A statement from the city of Emporia says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums granted the renewal at its annual conference in Baltimore. The zoo's accreditation was scheduled to expire in September.
Families go fishing at Vamos a Pescar
An old TV series in Topeka had Harold Ensley ending every show with a “Gone Fishin’” sign. In Emporia, it’s been translated into Spanish. The sixth “Vamos a Pescar” day occurred Saturday at Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outdoor Center.
Motorcycle driver hospitalized in Geary Co. after losing control of bike
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was hospitalized in Geary Co. on Saturday after he lost control of his bike. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officials were called to the area of mile marker 149 on Highway 77 with reports of a single-vehicle injury accident.
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
56-year-old jailed for deadly shooting at rural Kansas home
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
23yo transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of head injury
MANHATTAN - On August 28th around 3:15 a.m., Riley County Police officers responded to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan Emergency Room, after two citizens brought a 23-year old male to the hospital with head injuries. The citizens said they found the man in the alley behind Tate's Bar in the...
LatinX leadership conversation builds community
“Art gives you grace in conversation: how to say hard truths in soft ways.” Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina expressed the essence of Saturday afternoon’s LatinX Leadership Community Conversation at the Emporia Granada Theatre. Medina, Dodge City Assistant City Manager Ernestor De La Rosa, and McPherson Assistant City...
Andover man accused of beating great-grandmother to death
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Andover police have released the names of the man suspected in Sunday's homicide and the relative he's accused of beating to death. Officers and emergency crews responded at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences at 420 Lioba Drive. Police Capt. Ben Graber said Butler County EMS took the victim, 81-year-old Maryln Harvey, to a local hospital where she died.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
George L. Wells
George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George was born December 24, 1949 in Emporia. He is preceded in death by his parents, George H. Wells and Melissa Johnson as well as his brothers, Gary Klinger and Bill, Jim, and Fred Wells.
Woman, 51, dead after shooting in rural Augusta early Saturday; man in custody
The tactical team was called to help after shooting.
Ogden man out $2.6K+ after substance poured in oil reservoir, bike damaged
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is out more than $2,600 after someone poured an unknown substance in his motorcycle’s oil reservoir and damaged it. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, officers were called to the 200 block of Seventh St. in Ogden with reports of criminal damage to property.
Four serious counts dropped in home invasion case
One of the suspects in an Emporia home invasion case now faces only five counts, instead of nine. District Judge Pro Tem Ted Hollembeak dismissed four counts against Christopher Diaz Monday. Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Paperwork made public Tuesday indicates prosecutors had “inability to obtain...
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Aggieville business owners concerned after weekend crimes
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Aggieville businesses are worried about safety. The Riley County Police Department announced a series of incidents in Aggieville that all occurred early Sunday morning. One individual allegedly fired a gun into the ground, two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and someone’s car was stolen. Some local businesses are […]
Manhattan woman sent to hospital after vehicle rear-ended
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was sent to the hospital with a possible head injury after his vehicle was rear-ended over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, officers were called to the intersection of Claflin Rd. and College Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
Topeka man arrested after meth found during North Topeka traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff K9 Unit stopped a vehicle in North Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Bolanos-Zapata, 47, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible charges of possession of methamphetamine after an encounter with law enforcement early Monday morning near NW St. John and Van Buren St.
