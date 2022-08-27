Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Related
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading
READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
A brief ranking of Great Allentown Fair’s new food offerings, based only on photos
This year’s Great Allentown Fair will, as every other fair in years past, be a destination for foodies — fair food regularly ups the ante with even more outlandish offerings year in and year out. This year, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy is issuing a challenge to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
Great Allentown Fair 2022: What to know, from Dropkick Murphys to dinosaurs | Concerts, dates, schedules and more
The Great Allentown Fair is back for 2022, and it’s as eclectic as ever. As an agricultural event marking 170 years in the middle of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, it really can be no other way. The fair is run by the nonprofit Lehigh County Agricultural Society and sticks...
Local Philanthropist Wins Best Of Show Trophy at Newtown Antique & Classic Car Show
The local philanthropist's 1956 ride won him a top prize at the car show. A Bucks County philanthropist took home the gold at the Antique & Classic Car Show in Newtown Borough over the weekend. Jeff Werner wrote about the winning car and event for the Newtown , PA Patch.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 2-8)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salon chain is thriving in the Lehigh Valley, opening 3rd Nazareth area site and planning 4th
A salon chain with a focus on the latest techniques and trends recently opened its third site, in Lower Nazareth Township, and has plans for a fourth Lehigh Valley location in the near future. J. Morgan Salon Co. opened its north location in early July at Lower Nazareth Commons, 3770...
LehighValleyLive.com
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students. Students enter their building for their first day. Paxinosa Elementary School students arrive for their first day of school at the building on Northampton Street in Easton on Aug. 29, 2022.Get Photo. 2 / 25. First day of school for Paxinosa...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Vision 2030 block party looks towards the community's future
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- In the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown music filled the air, kids played games and hot dogs were on the grill as part of the 1st and 6th Ward block party, part of the city's comprehensive and economic development plan known as Allentown Vision 2030.
WFMZ-TV Online
Food truck rally at Dorney Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ride world-class coasters and eat world-class food. Dorney Park is hosting a food truck rally this weekend. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It features many food trucks favorites from the area, including Pie in a Cone and Take-A-Taco. Admission into the park gets you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The day NCC became a Lehigh Valley fixture: ‘Permanent’ campus opened 50 years ago this month
NCC used to be NCACC. And for its first six years, its campus was considered temporary. That changed 50 years ago, in August 1972, with the opening of its permanent campus in Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
visitbuckscounty.com
Dine Outdoors All Year Long in “The Garden” at The Pineville Tavern
I have been going to The Pineville Tavern since I was a teenager. Like many Bucks County locals, it was a staple spot for my family and friends and it was an establishment that never disappointed and always delivered. The addition of their new 80-seat greenhouse labeled as, “The Garden,”...
WFMZ-TV Online
Dorney Park looking to hire workers as it gears up for Halloween Haunt
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dorney Park said Monday it is looking to fill 150 positions as it prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt. The positions range from performers and make-up artists to food and beverage associates and ride attendants. Applications are now being accepted online. All available Haunt positions are posted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swimming area in Hunterdon County, NJ closed due to poor water quality
A swimming area in New Jersey is closed until further notice. The Round Valley Recreation Area in Hunterdon County is dealing with poor water quality. Officials posted word of the closure on the recreation area's Facebook page. There's no indication when Round Valley will reopen.
Welcome back! Kids return to Paxinosa Elementary School in Easton. (PHOTOS)
Monday is the first day of school in the Easton Area School District and many others in the Lehigh Valley. Paxinosa Elementary School welcomed back more than 600 kindergarten-through-fifth graders on Monday morning. Parents hugged their young ones and watched them head for the front door early Monday at 1221 Northampton St. in Easton.
Poor water quality closes Round Valley Recreation Area to swimming
The swimming section at the Round Valley Recreation Area in Hunterdon County was closed this weekend due to “poor water quality,” the New Jersey State Park Service announced Saturday. The service did not say exactly what led to the poor water quality classification at the state park in...
Comments / 0