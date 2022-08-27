ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading

READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students

First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students. Students enter their building for their first day. Paxinosa Elementary School students arrive for their first day of school at the building on Northampton Street in Easton on Aug. 29, 2022.Get Photo. 2 / 25. First day of school for Paxinosa...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food truck rally at Dorney Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ride world-class coasters and eat world-class food. Dorney Park is hosting a food truck rally this weekend. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It features many food trucks favorites from the area, including Pie in a Cone and Take-A-Taco. Admission into the park gets you...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dorney Park looking to hire workers as it gears up for Halloween Haunt

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dorney Park said Monday it is looking to fill 150 positions as it prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt. The positions range from performers and make-up artists to food and beverage associates and ride attendants. Applications are now being accepted online. All available Haunt positions are posted...
ALLENTOWN, PA

