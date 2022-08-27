Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
The Worlds are back in town: Emporia welcomes PDGA World Championships
The PDGA World Championships are back in Emporia this week, bringing the “best of the best” in the sport to some of the city’s most popular courses. “This is the Super Bowl of disc golf,” said Doug Bjerkaas, tournament director. “This is the tournament. If you ask a professional disc golfer if they could win one tournament, 95% of them are going to say the world championships.”
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia volleyball goes 3-2 in McPherson Tournament
The Emporia High School volleyball team began its season with a third-place finish at the AVCTL preseason volleyball tournament in McPherson on Saturday. “I think we did pretty good,” head coach Ping Wang said. “[The girls] all played as expected. The two teams we lost to, we lost in three [games] and they were pretty close.”
Emporia gazette.com
Lions to continue drive for 'Redbud Capital'
An idea inspired by William Allen White soon could be at one of the entrances to Emporia. “We’re looking at the possibility of making a redbud tree planting around the east entrance, coming into Emporia,” said Gary Post, chair of the Emporia Lions Club Red Bud campaign.
Emporia gazette.com
Great days to throw some discs
Windy weather can be a nightmare for anyone throwing a disc. But that should not be a factor as the PDGA World Championships week unfolds. The Emporia forecast calls for a northeast wind of 5-10 miles per hour Tuesday, becoming light from the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
George L. Wells
George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George wa…
Emporia gazette.com
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Emporia gazette.com
Late goal costs Emporia State soccer in Texas
A goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward's a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Emporia State in soccer action on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia First Friday art walk, market set for next week
Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September. The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
Latin Legends softball game celebrates culture, history
The second annual Latin Legends Games, held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex, gave the large crowd a glimpse of the storied history of Emporia’s Hispanic fast-pitch softball legends. David Rodriguez created both the event and the Latin Legends Hall of Fame, which debuted in...
Bullets Forever
The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts
On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Families go fishing at Vamos a Pescar
An old TV series in Topeka had Harold Ensley ending every show with a “Gone Fishin’” sign. In Emporia, it’s been translated into Spanish. The sixth “Vamos a Pescar” day occurred Saturday at Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic Research and Outdoor Center.
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Teen injured in I-35 crash
An Emporia teenager is in a hospital with serious injuries after a crash during the morning commute on southbound Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. about one mile west of Exit 135, or Road R1. Emily Goza, 17, somehow lost control of her Ford Explorer. It hit a guardrail, then rolled down a riverbank.
UPDATE: Emporia teen injured in fiery crash Tuesday morning
EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia teen has suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Captain Willie Ward, a rescue truck and engine were dispatched around 8:00 a.m to mile marker 133 Tuesday morning to put out a fully engulfed car fire. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old […]
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
KVOE
Decision on citations pending after wreck southwest of Reading
Citations have not been ruled out after a reported injury crash southwest of Reading led to no hospital transports late Saturday afternoon. Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller says the wreck involved an SUV and pickup and developed shortly before 5:30 pm at the intersection of Roads 200 and X, about seven miles south-southwest of Reading and 10 miles east-northeast of Emporia. Miller says the SUV, driven by 59-year-old Larry Emley of Lebo, was westbound on Road 200, while a pickup driven by 37-year-old Alan Ibbetson of Yates Center was southbound on X. Early indications are Ibbetson was in the intersection when Emley entered it. Emley’s SUV then hit the Ibbetson pickup.
WIBW
Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.
Comments / 0