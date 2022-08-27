ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

50 Cent Inks Partnership With Houston Texans

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOGQ4_0hXg0Qls00

Curtis “ 50 Cent ” Jackson has inked another deal with another sports team, this time with the NFL ’s Houston Texans . Earlier this month, the football team announced they signed a multi-year deal with Jackson’s Sire Spirits LLC and G-Unity Foundation .

According to the press release , the Texans will also offer their 50/50 Jackpot through G-Unity Foundation. The partnership will “empower children and youth in America’s cities to develop confidence, strength, and skills to win in life.”

The collaboration will make the Sire Spirit’s Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne the Official Cognac and Champagne of the AFC South division team.

Houston Texans President Greg Grissom spoke about the new deal with 50 Cent and the partnership’s main goal.

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and his team to offer Sire Spirits to our fans on gamedays,” he said. “We share a common goal of giving back to the city we call home, so bringing Curtis on board to present our 50/50 Jackpot on gamedays was a natural fit. We look forward to the great work we will do together through this partnership.”

Furthermore, Jackson detailed how the union came to be and why the Houston Texans were the perfect fit.

“Last season, I had the opportunity to enjoy several home games, meet Texans fans, spend time with the McNair family and share with them some of the work I’ve been doing within the Houston community,” Jackson said. “When partnering with the team at this level arose, I was excited to do it.”

Elsewhere in the sports world, Jackson also landed a deal with the Sacramento Kings .

Like his deal with the Texans, Sire Spirits LLC will serve as the King’s official champagne partner. In addition, Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac will be served courtside at Kings’ home games.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Vibe

Vibe

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
