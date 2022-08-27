Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot

An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night.

Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart.

Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis near the store entrance and then accelerated rapidly and struck Sherry Sain with the vehicle, pinning Slain between Nelson’s car and another vehicle.

Sain was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say that Nelson tried to flee the scene, but was arrested after his vehicle stalled. He has been booked in the Morgan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police have not yet determined if there is a connection between Nelson and Sain. The incident remains under investigation.