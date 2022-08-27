ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Whitehall, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Fruitland Township, MI
whtc.com

Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Lakewood#Zellar
iheart.com

Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
The Flint Journal

Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan

An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39 year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-31, near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28pm, Saturday night. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy