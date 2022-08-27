Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
‘A long journey’ to Harbor 31: $120M project breaks ground in Muskegon
Construction is about to officially begin on a $120 million redevelopment along Muskegon Lake.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
1 Person Died Following A Car Crash In Wilcox Township (Newaygo County, MI)
Police pursuits on Monday ended in a car crash that killed one driver. According to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Deputies, the motorist crashed into a tree after fleeing the police.
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Man arraigned for allegedly robbing Kent County bank
ROCKFORD, MI -- A 27-year-old Cadillac man has been arraigned on a charge of bank robbery for allegedly holding up a Fifth Third bank branch near Rockford. Bryan Greenwood was arraigned Tuesday, Aug. 30 and a judge set a $500,000 bond. Kent County Sheriff’s deputies said the robbery happened just...
Kent County Police Search for Missing Plainfield Township Woman
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman from Plainfield Township. According to police, Mollie Schmidt (maiden name O'Meara) is 33-years-old, 5'2" and approximately 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on August 21st, 2022, at her home near the East...
Teen pinned in vehicle, seriously injured in collision with tree
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A Hudsonville teen was seriously injured Sunday, Aug. 28, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Quincy Street in Ottawa County’s Park Township, sheriff’s deputies said. The 17-year-old was...
whtc.com
Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Nearly $500K will fund next step in restoration of Lake Michigan inlet lake near Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Nearly $500,000 in federal funding will help with additional restoration work for Mona Lake. The Great Lakes fish habitat funding will pay for long-contemplated restoration of former celery fields that previously were wetlands along Black Creek and Mona Lake. The work is expected to vastly...
iheart.com
Strong winds, chance of storms across West Michigan on Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After a storm cell moved across West Michigan Sunday night in Monday morning, two more potential threats of severe weather are possible for Monday evening. Predictions include Southwest Michigan a target for some heavy winds. The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement and...
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Potential buyer shares vision for Muskegon’s Shaw-Walker property
The developer behind Muskegon's new convention center has set its eyes on the historic and half-derelict Shaw-Walker Furniture property.
Severe thunderstorms could erupt quickly later today in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, southwest Lower Michigan
An area of rapidly developing thunderstorms should happen this afternoon across southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and southern Michigan. Part of southern Lower Michigan is in the severe weather risk area. Our area of southwest Lower Michigan has the highest threat of severe thunderstorms, especially the very southwest corner. Kalamazoo, Dowagiac,...
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
Riding the bus in Muskegon just got a lot easier with live tracking
MUSKEGON, MI – The ease of taking public transit in Muskegon has accelerated considerably with a new passenger service that allows for tracking of buses on cell phones. The Muskegon Area Transit System has implemented its new cell phone app and upgraded website with maps and real-time information on bus locations.
Man injured after boat hits Holland south pier
A Zeeland man was seriously injured after his boat hit the South Pier near Holland State Park. Four others on board were not seriously hurt.
WWMT
Pedestrian struck and killed on US-31 in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 39 year-old-man died while crossing US-31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's office. Police responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on US-31, near Greenly Street in Holland Township, at 9:28pm, Saturday night. Hit and Run: KDPS: 21-year-old in critical condition...
Woman dies after SUV rolls over during medical emergency in West Michigan
A 73-year-old woman has died after she was involved in a fiery rollover crash on Monday in West Michigan. Following the incident, an MSP trooper and other jumped into action to try to save her.
Rude customers push Eastown restaurant to close early
A popular Eastown restaurant says had to close early Sunday when unruly customers made rude remarks.
