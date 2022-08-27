Read full article on original website
Finally! A Matching Lounge Set You Can Actually Wear Out and About
This set from Corski is made for lounging, but it's definitely stylish enough to wear out with the right accessories — details
Brooks Reveals a Tasty Collection of Running Shoes and Apparel Inspired by Breakfast Cereal
Next month, Brooks will deliver a collection that will have you thinking about your post-run breakfast. The running brand has revealed “Bowl O’ Brooks,” a collection of shoes, apparel and socks inspired by cereal, which the brand proclaimed “is an acceptable meal at all times of the day.” The range, according to Brooks, was created “to help runners start their morning off right.” The collection features the Launch 9, the Glycerin 20 and the Adrenaline GTS 22. The Launch 9 is a neutral road shoe designed with speed in mind, the Glycerin 20 is a neutral shoe made for the road or...
Complex
Clarks Originals Connects With Moncler for New Collection
Clarks Originals and Moncler have teamed up for a new collection consisting of two winter-inspired profiles. The line sees Moncler bring its distinctive approach to materials to two classic Clarks Originals silhouettes. The collab reimagines both Clarks’ Monwallabee and Wallabee boot, featuring quilted padded nylons and soft shearlings. Each pair is accompanied by fobs for both brands, with the Moncler ones embossed with “1952,” the year the brand launched.
hypebeast.com
Madhappy and GUESS Originals Team Up for a New Denim Drop
With its keen focus on optimism and mental health awareness, the Madhappy brand has carved out a space in fashion for its colorful knits and accessories to thrive. For Summer 2022, it has teamed up with the iconic fashion label. Originals to release a new denim drop. As the first...
inputmag.com
Reebok and Margiela debut cut-out sandals as summer ends
Maison Margiela has reimagined yet another Reebok shoe, but this time there’s no split toe. Instead, the duo has debuted a laceless slip-on with a beefy sole, meant to be worn both at home and while on the go. Dubbed the Zig CR, the shoe takes inspiration from Reebok’s 1997 DMX sneaker as well as from the vulcanized sports shoes worn throughout the nineteenth century (and highlighted in Margiela’s Spring/Summer 2022 Co-Ed collection).
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
People
10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off
There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
Supermodel Ashley Graham shares her 14 favorite summer fashion staples
We spoke with supermodel Ashley Graham about some of her favorite pieces, how she likes to wear them and the one summer staple she’s still on the hunt for.
Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a New Resale Marketplace, Launched Friday
Michael Kors on Friday launched Michael Kors Pre-Loved, a new resale marketplace on PreLoved.MichaelKors.com. The resale marketplace seeks to keep Michael Kors pieces in circulation, extending their life cycle and helping to reduce waste. The program, which opened to the brands’ KorsVIP rewards program members the week of Aug. 23 to begin listing their previously purchased items, will now officially be live for all consumers in the U.S. to shop.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
Kohl's and Gap have a surprising plan for this season's unsold clothing
Retailers are overstocked on clothing, and some are packing it away in hopes of selling it in future seasons.
The Daily South
Krispy Kreme Launching Artemis Moon Doughnut For One Day Only
If you already think Krispy Kreme doughnuts are out of this world, wait until you get a glimpse of this one. Krispy Kreme is unveiling the Artemis Moon Doughnut, a special-edition doughnut that will be available on Monday, August 29—and only on Monday, August 29. The extremely limited edition treat is being released in celebration of NASA's Artemis I mission.
Tommy Hilfiger Introduces New Monogram for Its ‘TH Monogram’ Collection for Fall
Tommy Hilfiger has created a new monogram with British illustrator and graphic designer Fergus Purcell. The new logo will appear for the first time in the fall 2022 collection, which will be shown on the runway Sept. 11 during New York Fashion Week. After extensive research into the Tommy Hilfiger archive, Purcell reinterpreted the motifs he discovered on signature pieces from the brand’s design history. Created from an interlocking T and H, the monogram aims to bring a new perspective to prep sensibility.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x...
In Style
Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out
It's no secret that TikTok is the place to go to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Things are always going viral — so much so that sometimes we can't keep up. The newest style making waves on #fashiontok? A denim micro skirt from H&M. The $30 Denim...
TODAY.com
Excess inventory is slashing prices at major department stores
With popular department chains like Nordstrom and Macy’s facing a surplus of supplies, prices are going down after a year where sales were hard to come by. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on everything you need to know about the deals.Aug. 26, 2022.
Coach Outlet's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back: Get $15 Flip Flops, $25 Wristlets, $70 Bags & More Deals
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
My Quest for a Fashion Velcro Sneaker
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oh, the satisfying crunch of a Velcro sneaker! That very onomatopoeic crunnnnnch signifies easy, breezy, and no-nonsense comfort. But while the sound might suggest orthopedic bliss, the shoe itself? It’s the very definition of unsexy, practically visual birth control for your hooves. (Maybe that’s the reason it’s usually beloved by children or those of advanced years.)
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Adds Loungewear to the Assortment
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty is getting into loungewear. The lingerie and innerwear brand, which was cofounded by the megastar, is expanding its assortment to include a selection of “elevated basics” — such as joggers, hoodies, T-shirts, onesies, slips, tank tops, shorts and leggings — alongside a new campaign that demonstrates how consumers can “take these fits from the sofa to the streets.” More from WWDBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOSFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 “At the core, Savage x Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,”...
NBC News
