Next month, Brooks will deliver a collection that will have you thinking about your post-run breakfast. The running brand has revealed “Bowl O’ Brooks,” a collection of shoes, apparel and socks inspired by cereal, which the brand proclaimed “is an acceptable meal at all times of the day.” The range, according to Brooks, was created “to help runners start their morning off right.” The collection features the Launch 9, the Glycerin 20 and the Adrenaline GTS 22. The Launch 9 is a neutral road shoe designed with speed in mind, the Glycerin 20 is a neutral shoe made for the road or...

APPAREL ・ 9 HOURS AGO