Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Panthers preseason

Charlotte, N.C. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills saw their 10-game preseason winning streak come to an end Friday night, losing 21-0 to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

For the first time since 2018, I have to start a preseason column with the Arrows Down:

Photo credit Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

ARROW DOWN:

No points scored

The Bills got shut out. Plain and simple

Offensive line, especially starters Alec Anderson, Tanner Owen, Bobby Hart, Jacob Capra, and Spencer Brown

Bills quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Case Keenum were under pressure all night long. They were sacked a total of three times and hurried four times.

The starting offensive line particularly struggled against the Panthers' first-unit defense.

Fourth down penalties

The Bills actually only had three penalties called against them the entire game, but two of them came on fourth downs.

One came on the offense that caused them to back up and have to punt (they were originally going for it), while the other penalty was on the defense that gave the Panthers a first down.

Third down offense

The Bills converted only three of 12 third down opportunities (25%).

Red zone offense

The Bills offense was inside the Panthers' 20-yard line twice and didn’t come away with any points.

Red zone defense

The Panthers were inside the Bills' 20-yard line three different times, and each one resulted in a touchdown.

Photo credit Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

ARROW UP

QB/P - Matt Barkley

With Matt Araiza not playing in the game, quarterback Matt Barkley assumed the punting duties and averaged 40.0 yards per-punt, including a 53-yarder that rolled and pinned the Panthers inside their own 20-yard line.

Barkley also went 9-of-13 passing for 100 yards.

Run defense

The Panthers ran the ball for 50 total yards and averaged only 2.0 yards per-carry.

RB - Raheem Blackshear

The rookie was, once again, Buffalo's leading rusher with 47 yards on 13 carries, while also adding a 32-yard kickoff return.

WR - Neil Pau'u

With one last push to make the roster, Pau'u was the game's leading receiver, catching four passes for 46 yards and having the Bills' longest reception of the day of 26 yards.

Overall penalties

Only three penalties were called on the Bills the entire game. That's much better than the first two weeks of the preseason.

No major injuries

It appears the Bills exited the preseason with no new, major injuries, which is always the most important thing before the regular season begins.

