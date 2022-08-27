ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Panthers preseason

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgH4B_0hXg0Jq100

Charlotte, N.C. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills saw their 10-game preseason winning streak come to an end Friday night, losing 21-0 to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

For the first time since 2018, I have to start a preseason column with the Arrows Down:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JZh3_0hXg0Jq100
Photo credit Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

ARROW DOWN:

No points scored

The Bills got shut out. Plain and simple

Offensive line, especially starters Alec Anderson, Tanner Owen, Bobby Hart, Jacob Capra, and Spencer Brown

Bills quarterbacks Matt Barkley and Case Keenum were under pressure all night long. They were sacked a total of three times and hurried four times.

The starting offensive line particularly struggled against the Panthers' first-unit defense.

Fourth down penalties

The Bills actually only had three penalties called against them the entire game, but two of them came on fourth downs.

One came on the offense that caused them to back up and have to punt (they were originally going for it), while the other penalty was on the defense that gave the Panthers a first down.

Third down offense

The Bills converted only three of 12 third down opportunities (25%).

Red zone offense

The Bills offense was inside the Panthers' 20-yard line twice and didn’t come away with any points.

Red zone defense

The Panthers were inside the Bills' 20-yard line three different times, and each one resulted in a touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXEF6_0hXg0Jq100
Photo credit Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

ARROW UP

QB/P - Matt Barkley

With Matt Araiza not playing in the game, quarterback Matt Barkley assumed the punting duties and averaged 40.0 yards per-punt, including a 53-yarder that rolled and pinned the Panthers inside their own 20-yard line.

Barkley also went 9-of-13 passing for 100 yards.

Run defense

The Panthers ran the ball for 50 total yards and averaged only 2.0 yards per-carry.

RB - Raheem Blackshear

The rookie was, once again, Buffalo's leading rusher with 47 yards on 13 carries, while also adding a 32-yard kickoff return.

WR - Neil Pau'u

With one last push to make the roster, Pau'u was the game's leading receiver, catching four passes for 46 yards and having the Bills' longest reception of the day of 26 yards.

Overall penalties

Only three penalties were called on the Bills the entire game. That's much better than the first two weeks of the preseason.

No major injuries

It appears the Bills exited the preseason with no new, major injuries, which is always the most important thing before the regular season begins.

Follow me on Twitter: @SalSports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sqzAQ_0hXg0Jq100
Photo credit Outlet Liquor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills find their replacement for Matt Araiza

The Buffalo Bills have officially moved on after cutting Matt Araiza. Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Bills are signing punter Sam Martin. The 32-year-old punter was released by the Denver Broncos earlier this week. Martin was a fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State in 2013...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

The Bears are taking on the contract of former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, which has three years left and $5.9 million fully guaranteed. Chicago also has the right to a fifth-year option with Leatherwood. (Ian Rapoport) ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports several other teams were interested in trading for WR Laviska...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Bills#Case Keenum#Arrows#American Football#The Carolina Panthers At#Bank Of America Stadium
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona girls high school flag football shows further growth with all-star game in Chandler

Even though Husky Stadium at Hamilton High School is known for their Friday night football games, the venue was hosting something different on Thursday night.  The Arizona Cardinals Nike Kickoff Classic featured an all-star game filled with Chandler Unified School District's top girls flag football players. Each team in the game were made up of students from Perry, Arizona College Prep, Basha, Hamilton, Chandler and Casteel high schools.  ...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
828
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy