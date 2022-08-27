Man steals Cal Fire vehicle, leads deputies on 100-mph chase in Northern California

A Nevada man accused of stealing a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase, at times going about 100 mph, was arrested Friday.

Deputies were notified around 1:11 p.m. that Cal Fire law enforcement personnel were following a department utility vehicle that had recently been stolen from Highway 89 near McCloud, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's units joined the chase as the stolen vehicle approached the Miner Street exit on Interstate 5 and tried to stop the vehicle, but they weren't successful, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver continued northbound on the interstate, accelerating to speeds of about 100 mph, deputies said.

During the chase, the driver, who was later identified as 35-year-old Jeremy Austin Estep of Fernley, Nev., drove erratically, deputies said.

Estep crossed the median and headed southbound on the 5 before leaving the freeway and heading into Yreka, deputies said.

"The pursuit continued into the area of North View Drive in Yreka where Estep stopped and fled the vehicle on foot," the Sheriff's Office said. "Deputies continued their pursuit on foot where he was soon apprehended."

He was arrested and booked into Siskiyou County Jail on suspicion of two felonies — evading and auto theft — and misdemeanor resisting arrest, deputies said.

A Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit representative could not be reached for comment or further details.

