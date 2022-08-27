Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo 'questioned' Man Utd pay cut; 'Unhappy' with Ten Hag's reaction to Brentford defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with his Man Utd pay cut & Erik ten Hag's response to the Brentford defeat.
PSG confirm signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli
PSG have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.
Christophe Galtier refuses to rule out late Milan Skriniar bid
Christophe Galtier has refused to rule out a bid for Inter's Milan Skriniar from PSG.
Barcelona considering Hector Bellerin as Juan Foyth alternative
Barcelona could move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin if they are unable to land Juan Foyth in the final days of the summer transfer window, 90min understands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Erik ten Hag refuses to guarantee Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has no guarantees over Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd future.
Harry Winks joins Sampdoria on loan from Tottenham
Sampdoria have confirmed the loan signing of Harry Winks from Tottenham.
Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal
Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.
Barcelona unable to register Lucy Bronze over non-EU player issue
Barcelona are currently unable to register Lucy Bronze and Geyse Ferreira ahead of the 2022/23 Primera Division season due to an ongoing dispute over non-European Union players
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fulham closing in on Layvin Kurzawa, Justin Kluivert & Willian signings
Fulham are close to completing three new signings with Layvin Kurzawa, Justin Kluivert and Willian set to join them, 90min understands.
Man Utd confirm agreement with Ajax for Antony
Manchester United have confirmed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, personal terms and international clearance.
Reims forward El Bilal Toure attracting Premier League interest
Premier League sides are monitoring Reims forward El Bilal Toure.
Everton transfer notebook: Dendoncker & Brereton Diaz talks; Gueye latest
Everton transfer news: Latest on talks for Leander Dendoncker & Ben Brereton Diaz, plus Idrissa Gueye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tottenham announce permanent signing of Cristian Romero
Tottenham have confirmed a permanent deal to sign Cristian Romero after initial loan from Atalanta.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Aaron Ramsdale hails Arsenal's new levels of aggression
Aaron Ramsdale has spoken about the aggression & versatility behind Arsenal's winning start to the season.
Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham
Atletico Madrid have signed Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham.
Chelsea hold talks with Crystal Palace over Wilfried Zaha
Chelsea have held talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Wilfried Zaha.
PSG looking to sign Man Utd midfielder Jackie Groenen
Man Utd midfielder Jackie Groenen has emerged as a late summer target for PSG.
90min
804
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0