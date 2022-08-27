Read full article on original website
Related
fortatkinsononline.com
Annual breakfast welcoming new Fort educators held
A breakfast welcoming new educators into the schools within the Fort Atkinson community was held Thursday, Aug. 18, according to information released by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was sponsored by the chamber in partnership with the Hoard Historical Museum and Nasco, according to the release.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Parks and Recreation Department to release fall/winter guide
The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department has announced that its fall/winter guide will be available digitally beginning Sept. 1 and in print Sept. 6. According to information released by the department, the guide will feature new programming inspired by the recent Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan survey. The new guide...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new beginning for Settlers Inn
CEDARBURG — A fresh new start for Settlers Inn in downtown Cedarburg is coming as it transitions into new ownership. But the restaurant at W63N657 Washington Ave. will be staying in the family. Owners Joan and Tom Dorsey recently announced that they are selling Settlers Inn to their son...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hootie Fest at Slinger High School - 08/26/2022
Slinger held the third annual Hootie Fest and Corn Roast at Slinger High School on Friday, Aug. 26. The fundraising event helps the Slinger students in DDECA and the high school's student council. There were many food vendors and a brat fry sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club. Games included big checkers, toilet toss, cornhole, a zipline, a rock climbing wall and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Today’s events for Saturday, Aug. 27 | Local News
It’s Banana Lovers Day, which is the perfect excuse for indulging your love of the world’s most popular fruit. Start your day with a healthy banana smoothie, or slice a banana on your cereal; munch on banana bread with your lunch; and relax after supper with a banana split. Don’t feel guilty; you’re loading up on potassium.
fortatkinsononline.com
A Better Physique LLC joins Jefferson Chamber
The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce has announced that A Better Physique LLC has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, a Better Physique LLC Wellness Company offers corporate wellness — incorporating ergonomics, safety assessing and prevention — along with one-on-one personal training, including health/life coaching and group fitness classes.
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
'Listening to that inner voice': Local dentist sells practice to become artist
A very talented local artist creates art with a message. Richard, or Dr. Taylor, was a practicing dentist. TMJ4 News asked why and how he made the shift to the world of art.
captimes.com
After 50 years of growing gladioli, The Glad Garden says goodbye
After 50 years of breeding and 15 years of selling gladioli at their Verona home, Dave and Jean Kollasch of The Glad Garden are preparing to pack up their roadside stand for the last time. “It’s been a good run,” said Dave Kollasch, 83, who’s loved the lanky flowers ever...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elegant Farmer's Simply the Best Cheese Event
AUG 27 - 28 2022. Featuring a wide variety of award-winning specialty aged, hard and soft cheeses. Featuring a wide variety including specialty cow milk aged, hard and soft cheeses. Or try our sheep and goat milk cheeses for a little something different. Handcrafted right here in America’s Dairyland by our talented artisan cheesemakers. Enjoy getting 10% off all our award-winning Simply The Best Cheeses throughout the weekend.
captimes.com
Middleton’s Good Neighbor Festival bans elected officials from parade
The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival kicked off Friday night to celebrate camaraderie in the community — however, this year, the festival’s parade will look different than in the past, with a new policy barring elected officials from walking in the event for the first time. The Good Neighbor...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Lizard Mound State Park in Town of Farmington to receive $290,000 grant for improvements | By Ricky Kubicek
Town of Farmington, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will receive a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grant Program for site enhancements at Lizard Mound State Park in Washington County. The Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the...
Eastern Progress
Outside the box: Former orphan finds hope in unexpected gesture of love from strangers
BURLINGTON — She lifted the lid and saw pink colors and frilly things. The shoebox filled with gifts arrived at the orphanage where Elena Nicholson lived in the former Soviet Union. In a world where she had nothing, everything in the box was for her. It changed the young...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're visiting Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of CBS 58 Hometowns. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
msn.com
Here’s a list of church and community fairs and festivals in the Milwaukee area in summer 2022
Get daily updates on the Packers during the season. GERMANfest: Entertainment, cultural history, food and beverages, 5-11 p.m. Aug. 25; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 26-27; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 28. 5th Ave. and Walnut, downtown West Bend. St. Matthias Parish: Festival, 4-11 p.m. Aug. 26; 2-11 p.m. Aug. 27; noon-7...
Comments / 0