Croatan’s Stephens rumbles for 244 yards in 56-38 scoring fest victory over Pamlico County

Croatan sweeps Fort Macon cross country meet; Cougars put up impressive scores
ATLANTIC BEACH — Croatan swept the county cross country meet last week at Fort Macon in style. The girls weren’t far off from a perfect score, putting up 20 to run away from West Carteret with 59. White Oak edged D.H. Conley by a 78 to 79 tally.
Croatan hosts East for 25th football meeting Friday; Cougars lead series 16-8
OCEAN — The county matchup between Croatan and East Carteret on Friday will be as big a mystery to the teams as anyone else. Both teams know how to run their own offenses perfectly, East (2-0) with its spread triple option and Croatan (1-1) with its power option. The trouble is, the two offenses are so different that neither team can truly simulate the other in practice.
West tops East in first two girls golf outings of season: first match by nine shots, rematch by 11
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls golf team posted back-to-back wins over East Carteret to begin the season. The Patriots captured both matches by similar scores, besting the Mariners by 11 shots in the rematch after taking the first competition by nine. Kayln Trujillo led West with a...
Touchdown Friday: Week 3 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week three of the high school football season will be a somewhat unusual one. Several teams are scheduled to play Thursday this week ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. But there’ll still be plenty of action Friday night as well. D.H. Conley will host Cleveland in the Game of the […]
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — If his performance versus Pamlico is any indication, Brayden Stephens should never play another down on defense. The Croatan senior went for 275 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 56-38 victory. “I think that might have been my first game not playing defense since...
Clark Family invests $2M into ECU Athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is […]
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
Sandra Herman, 66; service September 10
Sandra “Sandy” Carroll Herman, 66, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Sandra (Sandy) Carroll Herman was born in Lodi, Ohio,...
Area Death Notices - August 28, 29 & 30
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert William Hancock, Sr.--85,...
Margaret Dixon,80; service September 2
Margaret Lilly Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper, Rev. James Chadwick and Rev. Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Lilly Family Cemetery.
Fay Neal, 97; service September 3
Fay Smith Neal, 97, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Eden, died Sunday August 28, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Randolph County, N.C. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, Eden, N.C. with Pastor Eric Bartel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm Saturday, September 3rd at First Presbyterian Church and beginning Friday, September 2nd at her former home at 707 Moncure Street, Eden.
Weldon Fulcher Jr., 91; service August 31
Weldon Earl Fulcher Jr., 91, of Davis, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 31st at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 30th at Munden Funeral Home.
Morris Hines, 57; incomplete
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Monnie Norman, 64; no service
Monnie Evans Norman, 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Monnie was born on May 21, 1957, in Morehead City, to the late Doris and Dartha Norman. He was a member of the Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Monnie spent most of his life on the water, making his living as a commercial fisherman. If you wanted a good laugh, he was your man. One of his favorite past times was playing basketball and he enjoyed listening to music. Monnie will be treasured as a loving father and grandfather.
Sherry Edwards, 66; service September 3
Sherry Edwards, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Cristy Gore, 51; incomplete
Cristy Gore, 51, of Newport, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with ‘game changer’ of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
Registration open for Emerald Isle’s annual fishing tournament
EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and registration is open. As usual there will be three separate divisions: king mackerel, Spanish mackerel and surf fishing. The event will be based at the Emerald Isle Wildlife Resources Commission boating access facility in Bogue Sound off Highway 58 east of the town government complex.
Highest, lowest paying education jobs in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher […]
