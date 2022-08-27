Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City Press
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things the school works hard to do. Now, there will be an extra...
Johnson City Press
Partnership, classes offer real-world training at ETSU
He plants new shrubs and flowers, ensuring the vegetation gets the appropriate amount of water and sunlight. He cultivates newly planted trees, pruning and assessing the health of the saplings. He helps craft plans for a range of extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. East Tennessee State University’s Travis...
Johnson City Press
ETSU welcomes new Basler Chair
Musician and sociologist Jason Davis will serve this fall as the East Tennessee State University Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science, a prestigious university post held by a range of scholars for nearly 30 years. “He will be doing so much...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Undergraduate Admissions to host Tri-Cities College Fair
Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center. All area high school students, prospective...
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School hosts a youth wellness summit for students
ROGERSVILLE– Rogersville City School held a Youth Wellness Summit for students in third grade all the way to eighth grade for a program called the Huddle which is offered by the non-profit Legends of Tennessee. The program, which was held on August 23, included an assembly about mental health...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Schools get high marks in state value-added assessment
ELIZABETHTON — The latest results from the state testing system to measure student growth over the year was applauded by the leaders of the Elizabethton City School System. The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment Systems measures student educational growth over a year and averages the individual results into an average for entire schools and school districts across the state. These state results will be made available to the public on the Tennessee Department of Education’s website.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Public Library introduces two monthly programs
The Mount Carmel Public Library will soon launch two monthly programs geared toward adult readers and writers. Located behind City Hall at 100 Main St. East, the Mount Carmel Public Library has a collection of 8,000-plus items, including books, videos and audio books.
Food City hosting Medal of Honor Convention fundraiser
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — To support U.S. veterans, Food City officials on Monday announced the company will launch a campaign to fundraise for the 2022 Medal of Honor Convention. From Aug. 31 through Sept. 9, shoppers can make a $1, $3 or $5 donation at checkout, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the convention […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport promotes benefits of Bays Mountain membership
Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. “When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.
The Generalist rethinks retail in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When reopening the former home of a century-old business, the Eshbachs know better than most that history plays a role in every decision. “This is kind of a love letter to Johnson City,” Bradley Eshbach, co-owner of The Generalist, said. “I think Johnson City is one of the coolest places […]
wjhl.com
Kingsport City Schools to hold “Parent University” discussion on youth substance abuse
Johanna Montgomery with Kingsport City Schools, shares with us all the details of this in-person panel discussion concerning youth substance.
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals has plenty to do during September
ELIZABETHTON — There are a lot of events and activities that take place at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park throughout the year. From the annual performances of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama, Liberty, the Saga of Sycamore Shoals, taking place on warm summer evening throughout the month of June, to the Winterfest exhibits at Christmastime, to annual art and craft exhibits, there are lots of good times to visit the park.
wcyb.com
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
Johnson City Press
United Way hosting Overdose Awareness Day
The United Way of Greater Kingsport will be hosting its second annual Overdose Awareness Day Wednesday at the Kingsport Farmers Market. “Our whole community suffers from every fatal overdose,” District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “No only economically or financially, but from the senseless loss of a human life that was our loved one, family members, friend, neighbor or fellow worker.”
Young entrepreneur from Kingsport sells handmade butters for a cause
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daimiyan Menya’s entrepreneurial journey began at 13 years old after a bout of COVID-19 knocked out her senses of taste and smell. “I am a very big foodie, and I love food,” Menya said. “I’m always eating and willing to try new things, and when I was cooking I wouldn’t know […]
Johnson City Press
"Abandoned Tennessee Treasures" book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 30
Aug. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Deputy Chas. Taylor has gone to Johnson City to spend a few days with his family.”. The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton's Ride Into Fall bike rides set for Thursdays in September
ELIZABETHTON — With the approach of fall, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its free Ride Into Fall, a series of community bike rides each Thursday evening in September. Riders will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island parking area, just across from the...
wjhl.com
Fields & Farms: Rain Crow Farm
(WJHL) Amy takes us to a small urban farm in downtown Johnson City called Rain Crow Farm to meet the owners and hear their unique story of success. For more information visit www.RainCrowFarms.com.
Johnson City Press
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed – a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
