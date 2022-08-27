ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
WISH-TV

Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash in Knox County northwest of Bicknell

BICKNELL, Ind. (WISH) — A man died while driving an all-terrain vehicle early Sunday morning in rural Knox County, Indiana State Police said in a news release. State troopers were called at 1 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. That’s about 4 miles northwest of the town of Bicknell.
BICKNELL, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in ATV crash early Sunday morning

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning from an ATV vehicle crash, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Charles Hunt, 64, from Edwardsport was operating his ATV...
VINCENNES, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Posey County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Posey County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

I-70 EB deadly vehicle fire, all lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly vehicle fire has caused has caused all lanes on I-70 to be blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle is on fire from Post Road to 400 West, which is east of Cumberland from mile marker 90.7 to mile marker 95.7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Army veteran in Vietnam War receives Purple Heart from Sen. Young

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican serving Indiana, on Monday presented a Purple Heart medal to Army veteran Reginald Staley. The presentation came during Academy Day, an informational session for high school students interested in enrolling at one of the nation’s service academies, at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 9920 E. 59th St.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Planned Parenthood sues over Indiana abortion law

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Planned Parenthood is suing to block Indiana’s new abortion law. The suit, filed Tuesday in Monroe County, claims the ban on nearly all abortions passed by the General Assembly in July violates the Indiana Constitution. The lawsuit claims SEA 1 violates state constitutional right...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Isp#Indiana State Police#911#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 10,696 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire

CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Tracking Monday night’s storms, cooler air ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to monitor storm chances for our Monday evening and night with strong to severe storms possible. A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until 8 PM EDT for part of the northern half of Indiana. Monday night: Scattered rain and storms are expected...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy