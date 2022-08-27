Read full article on original website
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Edwardsport man dies in ATV crash in Knox County northwest of Bicknell
BICKNELL, Ind. (WISH) — A man died while driving an all-terrain vehicle early Sunday morning in rural Knox County, Indiana State Police said in a news release. State troopers were called at 1 a.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. That’s about 4 miles northwest of the town of Bicknell.
Man dies in ATV crash early Sunday morning
VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning from an ATV vehicle crash, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road. Charles Hunt, 64, from Edwardsport was operating his ATV...
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
I-70 EB deadly vehicle fire, all lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly vehicle fire has caused has caused all lanes on I-70 to be blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle is on fire from Post Road to 400 West, which is east of Cumberland from mile marker 90.7 to mile marker 95.7.
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
Army veteran in Vietnam War receives Purple Heart from Sen. Young
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican serving Indiana, on Monday presented a Purple Heart medal to Army veteran Reginald Staley. The presentation came during Academy Day, an informational session for high school students interested in enrolling at one of the nation’s service academies, at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 9920 E. 59th St.
Planned Parenthood sues over Indiana abortion law
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Planned Parenthood is suing to block Indiana’s new abortion law. The suit, filed Tuesday in Monroe County, claims the ban on nearly all abortions passed by the General Assembly in July violates the Indiana Constitution. The lawsuit claims SEA 1 violates state constitutional right...
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
Indiana reports 10,696 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Black men open up about unlearning standards of masculinity, healing from trauma
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Recovering from trauma is an individual experience. Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr. says making strides in healing is a challenging process. He says it’s not uncommon for some Black men to feel like they have nowhere to turn to and no one who understands their struggles.
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order to minimize fuel supply disruption following Whiting refinery fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an executive order relaxing certain regulations to minimize disruption to the state’s fuel supply following Wednesday’s electrical fire at the BP Whiting refinery. The fire forced BP to shut down the Lake County facility, which is about 15...
EPA waives fuel rule in 4 states after Indiana refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA...
Tracking Monday night’s storms, cooler air ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are continuing to monitor storm chances for our Monday evening and night with strong to severe storms possible. A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until 8 PM EDT for part of the northern half of Indiana. Monday night: Scattered rain and storms are expected...
School corporations apply for waivers as nationwide free-meal policy ends
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nutrition director for one school corporation said Monday the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how many students depend on free meals to get through the day. Perry Township Schools are one of at least 12 to 18 school corporations in Indiana that is applying for a district-wide...
