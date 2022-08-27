ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVbql_0hXfx2Lo00

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.

This time, it was in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries.

He handed out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.

Chicago giveaways began at 8 a.m. at Montrose Food Mart & Deli at 6601 West Irving Park Road and Montrose Deli at 5411 West Montrose Ave. A giveaway also took place at the Montrose Market at 1731 West Golf Road in Mount Prospect.

Also at 8 a.m., giveaways started at two Chicago Shop & Save locations: 5829 South Archer Ave. and 6312 North Nagle Ave. Another giveaway happened at a Bridgeview Shop & Save at 8847 South Harlem Ave.

A giveaway started at Seafood City Chicago at 5033 North Elston Ave. at 10 a.m.

Comments / 34

Nancy Kinsch
5d ago

That is real generous but at the surface it looks like he is buying votes. I have no idea if he could be a good mayor, I can't understand a word he says. His diction is terrible. 😪

Reply(2)
10
Larry Moore
5d ago

just appreciate a man who's not a politician who's doing everything right besides the people that y'all elect

Reply(3)
6
 

