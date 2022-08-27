Dr. Willie Wilson gives away nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson returned to his giveaways on Saturday.

This time, it was in the form of nearly $200,000 worth of groceries.

He handed out $25 gift cards on a first come, first serve basis at several locations across the city.

Chicago giveaways began at 8 a.m. at Montrose Food Mart & Deli at 6601 West Irving Park Road and Montrose Deli at 5411 West Montrose Ave. A giveaway also took place at the Montrose Market at 1731 West Golf Road in Mount Prospect.

Also at 8 a.m., giveaways started at two Chicago Shop & Save locations: 5829 South Archer Ave. and 6312 North Nagle Ave. Another giveaway happened at a Bridgeview Shop & Save at 8847 South Harlem Ave.

A giveaway started at Seafood City Chicago at 5033 North Elston Ave. at 10 a.m.