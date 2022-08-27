ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3d ago

They police and the court system should lock them up for good or until they learn to behave in a society. The lack of respect to police officers is not acceptable. those kids don't care if they live or due, but many cops have wife and children to go to at the end the day. The USA should use the penalty options imposed in countries as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Man wanted for assault to murder punches out MBTA trolley window

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man punched out a trolley window in Milton before he was arrested for several other outstanding warrants, according to Transit Police. Transit Police said that they received a radio call around 1:40 Sunday afternoon to head to Mattapan Station to speak with a trolley operator. The operator reported that, without provocation, an unknown man punched the trolley window out on the Milton High Speed Line station.
Dorchester shooting victim identified

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury

At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
Police Log: Money Stolen from Business, Man Charged with Multiple Shopliftings

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police. The following incidents occurred between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21. Aug. 19, 5:16 p.m.: Police were called to Target after security stopped two people who were seen leaving the store without paying for merchandise. Officers spoke with the suspects, and the male suspect admitted to placing several items in a cart as the female suspect pushed the cart. They had a total of $752.63 in merchandise, including nine watches, clothing, a knife, and a kitchen appliance. Security recognized the male suspect from three previous shoplifting incidents on July 23, 24 and 27. Shatia Glover, 34, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting over $250. Carlton Spence, 60, homeless, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting over $250, and three counts of shoplifting (from previous dates).
Teen suspected in Yarmouth hit-and-run that injured child appears in court

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage suspect charged in a hit-and-run in Yarmouth that sent an 8-year-old to the hospital appeared in court Monday. Court documents showed Jakob Gifford, 18, of Marstons Mills, was interviewed over the weekend by police detectives regarding the Aug. 20 hit-and-run. The documents detailed how Gifford reportedly admitted to detectives he was behind the wheel and was responsible for the accident.
‘Aggravated assault’ suspects protected by BPS

As Boston Public School students prepare to start a new academic year, 25 Investigates wanted to know if new Superintendent Mary Skipper will support the district’s restrictive policy for sharing information with law enforcement. Skipper replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, who stepped down in June after serving for...
Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
