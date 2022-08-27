Read full article on original website
Related
5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports
If you're planning to purchase a reliable luxury car, then it's important to research them beforehand. Here are five of the least reliable luxury cars according to Consumer Reports. The post 5 of the Least Reliable Luxury Cars According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Mazda’s Last-Place Score On New Ranking Reveals Brand’s Last Challenge
Mazda just came in last in a customer survey related to technology. Here’s why this may be a needed wake-up call for Mazda. In J.D. Power’s latest technology satisfaction study, the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, Mazda ranked last among all brands. We normally list Mazda among the premium brands at Torque News, but in this case, it would not have helped but hurt Mazda. Premium brands scored the highest.
CARS・
What is a "Living Vehicle"?
In full disclosure, I had started writing about the Living Vehicle just before the announcement of the new 2023 model. As someone always looking for the latest and greatest, I was pleased to see this recreational vehicle bring something exciting and promising with its latest announcement. Think of the Living Vehicle as an RV or recreational vehicle to end all RVs. It is more of a “tiny home” on wheels.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp launches with discount
The Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp has launched in China. The device’s wind deflector offers a wide airflow range, opening up to 106 mm (~4.2-in) wide, and you can adjust its angle from 0 to 180°. This allows for an air circulation rate of up to 700 m³ (~24,720 ft³) per hour. The natural feeling comes from the upward-directed cooled air and downward-directed warm air supplies, gently altering the temperature of the whole room.
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0