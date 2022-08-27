The benefit would be stop taking that many meds if you need 3 glasses of water. Ask the doctor which ones can you do without. You do realize there are BIG PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES that sends pharmaceutical reps to doctor offices who then meets with the doctors to persuade the doctor to prescribe the meds that the pharmaceutical companies make-then- the patient takes the prescription to the pharmacy to have the med fill.. ITS A BIG RING between the maker of the meds- the prescriber and the ones who fills the meds. THEY SCRATCH EACH OTHER BACK! I've been a nurse for 20 years and have seen it all... However if you're over 55 I'm sure it'll be hard to convince you other wise.
I have a Glass beside my bed before I go to sleep I take 2 drinks and if I get up I take A drink I make sure I pee before I go to sleep that's why I only take 2 drinks..? Maybe once in awhile I get up to pee
I'll break it down for anyone that didn't read the article. It says to drink more water.
