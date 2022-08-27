ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gross Sales#Currency#Consumer Goods#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nike
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy