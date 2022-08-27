Read full article on original website
Related
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Suze Orman Says 'Don't Be Stupid' -- Make This Investment
It's advice worth following today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
Suze Orman Says This Is the Smartest Move in the Current Economy
Listening to Suze Orman on this move could be very smart.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Suze Orman Says You're 'Asking for So Much Trouble' if You Do This Right Now
It pays to take her seriously.
Comments / 0