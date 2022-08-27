LYNDHURST, Ohio-- Carrying a concealed weapon: Haverford Drive. At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.

