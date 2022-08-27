ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga jail officer on leave, charged with felony

A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July. Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

After gunshots heard, man arrested on felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio-- Carrying a concealed weapon: Haverford Drive. At 10:15 p.m. Aug. 23, several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Richmond Road and Haverford and Oakmont drives. One caller pinpointed a Haverford Drive home as the location from where the shots may have emanated, and reported seeing a dark-colored sedan going down the street at high speed with a person hanging out of the car’s window.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Man alleges abuse by free speech advocate: Medina Police Blotter

Police responded to a report of threats allegedly made against a man by a free speech advocate at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 26. Reports did not indicate whether any charges were filed. A mail carrier called police at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 25 for a welfare check on a resident whose mail had been piling up. The resident was found to be OK.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

2 women, 1 man convicted of violent crime spree in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, has now also been convicted of a number of violent crimes in several communities in the weeks before Officer Bartek’s murder. On Aug. 3, Tamara McLoyd was found guilty of murdering Officer Bartek. Officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

