Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
T-Mobile Magenta Max now includes Apple TV+ for free
Subscribers to T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan will get Apple TV+ included at no extra cost starting August 31. On Monday, T-Mobile announced a new joint promotion between it and Apple that gives Magenta Max customers a free subscription to Apple TV+. T-Mobile says the Magenta Max plan offers over $225 in added value each month, and that this new promotion only extends that value.
Apple Insider
Xcode Cloud subscriptions now available for developers
Developers can now sign up for Xcode Cloud subscriptions, Apple's collaborative app building service designed to help developers work together on shared projects. In an email sent out to developers seen by AppleInsider, Apple says that anyone who configures a workflow in Xcode will get 25 hours of compute time per month at no extra cost until the end of 2023.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Apple Insider
iPhone 13 had satellite features, but Apple lacked a business partner
Rumors of Apple adding satellite communication support to the iPhone 14 have been bolstered by Ming-Chi Kuo's claim Apple had completed hardware development for the feature in the iPhone 13. The partnership between SpaceX and T-mobile to bring satellite internet to cellphones rejuvenated rumors that Apple would offer something similar...
RELATED PEOPLE
Apple Insider
How to pin articles and videos sent over Messages in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.1
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If there's a link in a Messages conversation you want to refer to in the future, here's how to keep track of important information by pinning them iniOS 16 and iPadOS 16.1.
Apple Insider
Australia orders Apple & others to disclose anti-CSAM measures
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An Australian regulator has told Apple, Meta, and Microsoft to detail their strategies for combating child abuse material, or face fines.
Apple Insider
problems with Monterey12.5.1
I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple Insider
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Paid Apple Podcast subscriptions grow by 300% in a year
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — More people are taking up paid Apple Podcast subscriptions than ever before, with subscribers to podcasts seeing 300% growth over the course of a year.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro expected to have better low-light performance than iPhone 13 Pro
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that iPhone 14 Pro models will see major camera upgrades that could result in better low-light performance -- but result in a more expensive higher-end lineup than the iPhone 13 Pro. On Monday night, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted predictions about the higher-end iPhone 14 line.
Apple Insider
Apple's features graveyard: Once heavily marketed, now gone
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — While Apple continues to release new products and features every year at theirApple Events, that has not stopped them from ruthlessly dropping once-popular aspects and features.
Apple Insider
Next iPhone SE rumored to look about the same as the iPhone XR
Apple's expected -- and still distant -- fourth generation iPhone SE will effectively be a reworked iPhone XR, the rumor mill suggested on Monday evening -- but that's not at all surprising. Rather than being based on any cited supply chain sources, chronic leaker Jon Prosser's prediction is likely just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
Burglars raid Texas Apple Store & steal almost 500 iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Four masked people broke into Apple The Woodlands store in Texas on Monday, August 29, making off with with hundreds of thousands of dollars of brand new merchandise.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 may gain 30W fast charging
A new leak suggests the iPhone 14 lineup could gain 30W fast charging, a significant jump from the 20W rating used in the iPhone 13 lineup. The rumors are based on reports that an unnamed charger brand is allegedly sending out 30W iPhone 14 adapters to the media for early access and review. This company believes Apple will be advertising 30W charging as a feature of the iPhone 14 series.
Apple Insider
Dubious iPhone 14 packaging leak claims 6GB RAM for all models
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Ahead of Apple's unveiling of theiPhone 14 range, a social media poster claims to have shots of its packaging, and believes that all models will have 6GB RAM.
Digital Trends
How to use the Walkie-Talkie feature on Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is definitely the best smartwatch anyone with an iPhone can own. Of all the great features it possesses, Walkie-Talkie is one of the coolest. The feature allows Apple Watch users to engage in instant conversations. Its range is unlimited, and so you connect to your contacts in countries across the planet. The only requirement is an internet connection, either via Wi-Fi or cellular data. All Apple Watches support Walkie-Talkie, since all Apple Watches can be upgraded to WatchOS 5.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
CNBC
There are a bunch of hidden menus on your iPhone. Here’s how to use them
If you haven’t used an iPhone before, or are relatively new to it, you may not know some of the gestures that can reveal some hidden menus. You can search your whole iPhone, switch between apps, access widgets or quickly access shortcuts to things like your flashlight or Wi-Fi controls.
Apple Insider
'Pent up' iPhone 14 demand will skew heavily to Pro models
Apple's supply chain is in a strong position for the launch of the iPhone 14, Wedbush analysts believe, with a raise in average selling prices expected through consumers shifting towards the Pro models. The iPhone 14 launch, anticipated to occur during the September 7 event, will be a "massive achievement"...
Apple Insider
Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
Comments / 0