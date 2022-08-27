The Apple Watch is definitely the best smartwatch anyone with an iPhone can own. Of all the great features it possesses, Walkie-Talkie is one of the coolest. The feature allows Apple Watch users to engage in instant conversations. Its range is unlimited, and so you connect to your contacts in countries across the planet. The only requirement is an internet connection, either via Wi-Fi or cellular data. All Apple Watches support Walkie-Talkie, since all Apple Watches can be upgraded to WatchOS 5.

