Graham Riley Jr
Graham Riley Jr., 85, peacefully joined his creator October 14, 2021. He was born July 10, 1936, to late Graham Riley Sr. and Faye (Earrington) Riley. Graham worked for the water department, police department and retired from the Bucyrus Fire Department on October 7, 1988. He moved to Florida and worked for the City of New Smyrna Beach Street, Building and Maintenance Department until 2010.
Thomas Locke
Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. He was born August 6, 1964, in Mansfield and was the son of David Locke and the late Mary Ann (Gullett)...
Edgar “Eddie” N. Drew
Edgar “Eddie” N. Drew, 43, of Bucyrus passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home August 27, 2022. Eddie was born September 3, 1978 to Michael E. Sr. and Patricia J. (Guisinger) Drew in Tiffin. In 1980 the family moved to Bucyrus where he would attend Bucyrus High School.
Mary Lou Scheerer
Mary Lou Scheerer, age 94, passed away at the Carlisle House August 27, 2022 surrounded by family. Mary Lou was born to the late Nelson and Ruth (Nueman) Steele October 19, 1927 in Bucyrus Ohio. Mary Lou first married Warren B. Naufzinger, who preceded her in death. She went on to marry Donald Scheerer, whom she will be laid to rest next to. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and brothers, Jack Steel, Neuman Steele, and Nelson Steele; beloved friend Herman Seibert.
Shoe Sensation to open Bucyrus location
BUCYRUS—National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on October 1, 2022. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to ten new employees.
Bucyrus downs Galion for second win
BUCYRUS — Bucyrus won its second tennis match of the year with a 3-2 decision over Galion. Galion’s Emma Ross defeated the Lady Redmen’s Hannah Scott, 6-3, 6-1 in first singles. Addy Young toppled the Tigers’ Taylor Henry in second singles, 6-2, 6-1. In third singles,...
Griffin, Boggs bode well for Bucyrus runners
IBERIA — Bucyrus cross country has a bright future if the results of last week’s Northmor Invitational are any indication. A.J. Griffin won the boys’ middle school portion of the meet with a time of 12:56.03. Griffin edged East Knox’ Brody Korosec, who finished second at 12:56.61.
“Queens don’t bully little girls”
BUCYRUS—While there is still no consensus between the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Board and the legal counsel for terminated Queen Abagail Brocwell, Galion Attorney Roberta Wade still seeks answers. Crawford County Now received several messages concerning a Facebook post readers felt was intentionally aimed at Brocwell. But most troubling to...
Area school mourning by loss of student
GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
Council on Aging to host pop-up meal, activity in Crestline
CRESTLINE—The Crawford County Council on Aging has planned a pop-up meal and activity in Crestline on Oct. 4 at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St. The meal, provided by the Council on Aging’s Nutrition Department, includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots, and a drink. The meal will be served promptly at 11:30 a.m. and is open to senior citizens ages 60 and older.
Summer Crisis Program July 1 – September 30, 2022
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (OHCAC) will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.
Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline Thursday
CRESTLINE—Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us”, will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, September 1. Local Tracks is located at 228 North Seltzer Street.
Council AD-HOC Meeting ends before it starts
BUCYRUS—Thursday night’s committee meetings for the Bucyrus City Council went smoothly for the first few minutes anyway. During the Finance Committee meeting, Chairman Dan Wirebaugh invited the new manager of a shoe store that is due to open in Bucyrus to speak. Cory Bright, Manager of the new...
Cedar Point now hiring more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends®
SANDUSKY—Spooky season is just around the corner and Cedar Point is looking to fill more than 250 positions inside and outside the park when the 25th HalloWeekends fall family event begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. A variety of positions are available with pay starting at $17 per hour. Available...
OVI Checkpoint on State Route 39
SHELBY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on August 27, on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 PM to 10 PM. During the operational hours,...
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
Road work continues on State Route 598 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change. Construction will continue on the...
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday
BUCYRUS—A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Highs start off in the 80s early in the week, and the 70s starting on Wednesday. Sunny skies for the last half of the week. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to...
