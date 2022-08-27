Mary Lou Scheerer, age 94, passed away at the Carlisle House August 27, 2022 surrounded by family. Mary Lou was born to the late Nelson and Ruth (Nueman) Steele October 19, 1927 in Bucyrus Ohio. Mary Lou first married Warren B. Naufzinger, who preceded her in death. She went on to marry Donald Scheerer, whom she will be laid to rest next to. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and brothers, Jack Steel, Neuman Steele, and Nelson Steele; beloved friend Herman Seibert.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO