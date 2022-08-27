Read full article on original website
sonya
3d ago
I’m so tired of reports on people being killed. Why is it amazing news when children are being abused by people everyday. Report those adults who conceal their wrongdoing and are caught. Victory stories, survival and more special needs, educational and positive news.
‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis. Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis. "My heart goes out to the husband and...
4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
KMOV
Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Arson threat: Man accused of dumping gas on family’s roof
Christmas came far too early—and with bad intentions—for one St. Louis County family, as a University City man threatened to burn their house down.
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after man found shot inside car in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in north St. Louis City before noon Monday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a car in the 1400 block of E. Adelaide before noon. This is between the College Hill and O’Fallon neighborhoods.
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
KMOV
24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Overland
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was struck and killed overnight by a vehicle in Overland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Deandra Rogers of St. Louis. According to MSHP's crash report, the incident happened just before midnight Monday. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee...
Marijuana dispensary break-ins on the rise in St. Louis region
Thieves continue to target marijuana dispensaries across the St. Louis region.
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
24-year-old woman hit and killed in Overland, Mo.
ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in Overland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Deandra Rodgers was walking in the roadway near 9900 Page Avenue at approximately 11:52 p.m. Monday. That’s when she was hit by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Page. Rodgers was pronounced […]
Man charged in post-game shooting outside Normandy High School
A 42-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Normandy High School following a prep football game.
KMOV
Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
KMOV
Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
'Can't replace those memories': Couple's U-Haul truck stolen hours after moving to south city
ST. LOUIS — Latisha Cook made her first move to Tower Grove South neighborhood after living in Kansas for 51 years. "My husband Michael received a job at Harris Stowe State University as the head basketball coach, and we've lived in Fort Scott, Kansas where he was the basketball coach there at Fort Scott Community College," Latisha Cook said.
1 dead after train hits car in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed after a train struck a car in St. Charles County Monday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the St. Charles County Police Department said the crash happened on Dwiggins Road near Missouri Highway 94 in West Alton at around 4:10 p.m.
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
AOL Corp
Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
