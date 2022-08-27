ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 3

sonya
3d ago

I’m so tired of reports on people being killed. Why is it amazing news when children are being abused by people everyday. Report those adults who conceal their wrongdoing and are caught. Victory stories, survival and more special needs, educational and positive news.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

24-year-old hit, killed by car in North County identified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County late Monday night. Police said Jeep Grand Cherokee hit Deandra Rodgers, 24, in the 9900 block of Page Avenue in Overland, Mo. just before midnight. When officers arrived they found Rodgers dead.
OVERLAND, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was struck and killed overnight by a vehicle in Overland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Deandra Rogers of St. Louis. According to MSHP's crash report, the incident happened just before midnight Monday. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee...
OVERLAND, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#St Louis Police#Cure Violence#Violent Crime#Amazon Fire Tv#Better Family Life#Life Outside Of Violence
5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

24-year-old woman hit and killed in Overland, Mo.

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle and killed in Overland. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Deandra Rodgers was walking in the roadway near 9900 Page Avenue at approximately 11:52 p.m. Monday. That’s when she was hit by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Page. Rodgers was pronounced […]
OVERLAND, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
KMOV

Man shot, killed near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning. The shooting happened near Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 1:13 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Cannabis dispensaries across St. Louis area targeted by thieves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert is spanning the St. Louis metro area as thieves break into marijuana dispensaries. On Monday morning, there were three attempted thefts. One of them happened in Jefferson County and the other two in St. Louis. Doors at the Greenlight Dispensary in Berkeley...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Coroner IDs woman found dead on East St. Louis street

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim. East St. Louis Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a street Saturday morning. Residents in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue looked out of their windows and saw what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy