ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Daily deals Aug. 27: Up to $310 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, $25 gift card with Beats Fit Pro, more!

By Christine McKee
Apple Insider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

Consistently one of the laptop deals you need to keep an eye out for, the Dell XPS 13 with a touchscreen is on sale right now at Dell. Normally priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,150 for a limited time only, saving you $450 off the usual price. One of the best Dell XPS deals around, this system is ideal if you want to work productively on the move while also doing so in style. Snap it up now before the sale ends or read on while we explain why you need it in your life.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg Smart Tv#Samsung Tv#Tv Deals#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Applecare#Apinsider#Adorama Macbook#Gpu#Walmart 49
Phone Arena

Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch

Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100

You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2022): The M2 Pro/Max on the horizon

Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are its most powerful laptops, and they’ve won rave reviews since launching in October 2021, including our own five-star rating and Editors’ Choice award. But nothing good lasts forever, and talk has begun to turn to what’s coming next. So,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
knowtechie.com

Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year

Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
ELECTRONICS
nationalinterest.org

It’s Here: LG Unveils Its Largest OLED TV Panel Yet

The ninety-seven-inch panel will be used in an OLED TV set for launch later this year. LG Display, according to reports last week, unveiled a ninety-seven-inch OLED panel, its largest ever, at an event in South Korea. “The newly-unveiled 97-inch OLED.EX display boasts the company’s special ‘Film CSO (Cinematic Sound...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
CELL PHONES
IGN

PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak

The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Daily deals Aug. 29: $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $300 off Panasonic Lumix G7, $15 off Kasa HomeKit-supporting Smart Plug Mini, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Alongside a plethora of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers, Monday's bestdeals include a $90 Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 and Premiere Elements 2022 bundle, a $300 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV, and much more.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Amazon's 'Android Days' Promo Brings All-Time-Low Pricing to Pixel, Chromebooks and More

Amazon has just kicked off a new promotion, Android Days, that brings along huge discounts on some of the newest and most popular Android phones, wireless earbuds, tablets and Chrome OS Chromebooks. Whether you're looking for the latest and greatest from Samsung, Google or OnePlus, Amazon has it all discounted right now with prices that you simply won't want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

T-Mobile Magenta Max now includes Apple TV+ for free

Subscribers to T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan will get Apple TV+ included at no extra cost starting August 31. On Monday, T-Mobile announced a new joint promotion between it and Apple that gives Magenta Max customers a free subscription to Apple TV+. T-Mobile says the Magenta Max plan offers over $225 in added value each month, and that this new promotion only extends that value.
TV SHOWS
IGN

Daily Deals: PlayStation 5 Bundle In Stock, Get an Xbox Series S with Forza Horizon 5 or Elden Ring Included

There are a lot of deals for folks looking to buy a new console today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for $699.99, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy