Chicago, IL

Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs

 3 days ago
Block Club Chicago

New Englewood Commercial Hub Features Clothing Store, Coffee Shop, Barbershop And Design Firm — All Led By People Of Color

ENGLEWOOD — Nanette Tucker spent years designing custom bags and finding fashionable clothes to resell in hopes of having her own boutique. Tucker’s dream came to fruition Thursday as models strutted in her clothing and neighbors shopped for handbags at Marie|Wesley, a boutique consignment shop and one of four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color launched inside a new commercial hub on 63rd Street in Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Iconic Chicago Restaurant Manny's Deli Debuts New Sandwich for 80th Birthday

Cake is generally the birthday food of choice. But for one historic Chicago deli, it's not cake. It's a sandwich. In honor of its 80th birthday Tuesday, Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen will be offering guests a new sandwich, fittingly named "The 80," according to a press release. The deli, which opened in 1942 by Jack and Charlie Raskin, says the sandwich will include smoked pastrami -- a first for the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Bridgeview, IL
City
Mount Prospect, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
vfpress.news

Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic

Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
MAYWOOD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody.  The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

African Festival of Arts 2022

The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest. 
CHICAGO, IL
News Break
Politics
blockclubchicago.org

Shop Roseland This Weekend Will Feature Local Vendors Selling Clothes, Housewares And More

ROSELAND — Far South Side neighbors can shop from small businesses at this weekend’s Shop Roseland event. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 27 E. 111th St. It will feature nearly 50 vendors selling clothes, candles, custom eyeglasses and other items. There will also be food from local restaurants, a live band, DJ and a kid’s corner with a bouncy house, said Andrea Reed, executive director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off

In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
CHICAGO, IL

