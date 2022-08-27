Dr. Willie Wilson to giveaway nearly $200K in grocery store gift cards in Chicago, suburbs

Read full article on original website
New Englewood Commercial Hub Features Clothing Store, Coffee Shop, Barbershop And Design Firm — All Led By People Of Color
ENGLEWOOD — Nanette Tucker spent years designing custom bags and finding fashionable clothes to resell in hopes of having her own boutique. Tucker’s dream came to fruition Thursday as models strutted in her clothing and neighbors shopped for handbags at Marie|Wesley, a boutique consignment shop and one of four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color launched inside a new commercial hub on 63rd Street in Englewood.
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Manny's Deli Debuts New Sandwich for 80th Birthday
Cake is generally the birthday food of choice. But for one historic Chicago deli, it's not cake. It's a sandwich. In honor of its 80th birthday Tuesday, Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen will be offering guests a new sandwich, fittingly named "The 80," according to a press release. The deli, which opened in 1942 by Jack and Charlie Raskin, says the sandwich will include smoked pastrami -- a first for the restaurant.
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
vfpress.news
Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic
Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Customer Sues Lettuce Entertain You After Finding ‘Deceptive’ 24-Cent Pandemic Fee On His Check
CHICAGO — A man is suing well-known restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You, saying a 24-cent COVID-19 surcharge was added to his check without him being informed, according to his lawsuit. James Maher said he bought an apple fritter, chocolate cake and hashbrowns at Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken in Tinley...
African Festival of Arts 2022
The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest.
Chicago police searching for West Side armed robbery crew
The Chicago police are alerting West Side residents about a group of armed robbers that struck on three separate occasions earlier this month. A black Chevy SUV was used in all 3 robberies.
Chicagoland-based businesses and non-profits to host Back 2 School Kicks Chicago
A coalition of organizers, non-profit, and retail partners are inaugurating an annual shoe drive for students from underserved Chicago neighborhoods, Back 2 School Kicks Chicago. Event partners will distribute hundreds of newpairs of shoes. Event partners include the Community Retail Association, The Athlete’s Foot, the Refugee Life Foundation, and Youth...
blockclubchicago.org
Shop Roseland This Weekend Will Feature Local Vendors Selling Clothes, Housewares And More
ROSELAND — Far South Side neighbors can shop from small businesses at this weekend’s Shop Roseland event. The event runs noon-4 p.m. Saturday at 27 E. 111th St. It will feature nearly 50 vendors selling clothes, candles, custom eyeglasses and other items. There will also be food from local restaurants, a live band, DJ and a kid’s corner with a bouncy house, said Andrea Reed, executive director of the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Chicago's only chalk art festival returns to Rogers Park
Chicago's only chalk art festival fully returns to Howard Street in Rogers Park.
Man who shot and killed patron at Humboldt Park restaurant, was targeting his ex-girlfriend: Prosecutors
Prosecutors said 41-year old Charlie Moreno was trying to kill his 27-year old ex-girlfriend who had broken up with him. She was working at Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar in the 2700 block of West Division.
