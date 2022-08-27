ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Suze Orman: Why We Need Emergency Savings -- and How Employers Can Help

Learn some must-know savings advice from author, financial advisor, and podcast host Suze Orman in this exclusive interview. Emergency savings are essential for everyone, yet many workers struggle to build up their bank accounts. Here, Motley Fool contributor Maurie Backman talks to financial expert Suze Orman about the importance of emergency savings, how employers can help workers boost their cash reserves, and how lawmakers are pushing employers to step up.
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Stop Funding Your 401(k) ASAP

Saving for retirement independently is an important thing. Having access to a 401(k) plan doesn't mean you have to keep contributing. There may be a better home for your hard-earned savings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

