Los Angeles, CA

homeworlddesign.com

A New Office Building in Long Beach, CA That Takes its Queues from Ed Killingsworth’s Garden Office

Size: 102,840 square feet, with four floors and a parking garage. The building can accommodate 550 full time in-office employees, or up to 750 hybrid workers. In 2018 Laserfiche, the foremost SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, commissioned Studio One Eleven to reflect the company’s vision of reimagining how technology can transform lives by designing a new state-of-the-art global headquarters. Created during the pandemic, the building not only represents the company’s place as a cornerstone of technology-focused enterprise in Long Beach, but also demonstrates that forward-thinking creative offices are more vibrant than ever: It embodies a future workplace that is more sustainable, flexible and efficient.
LONG BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

A Sneak Peek at Beverly Center Restaurant Week Starting September 15 in LA

Beverly Hills is home to renowned restaurants owned by Michelin-starred chefs and celebrity investors. From Rodeo Drive to La Cienega Blvd, there are plenty of dining options that range from seafood to steaks. With that said, Beverly Center allows you to enjoy a quality bite while shopping, with its handful of amazing restaurants that make this center way more elevated than a normal mall. Best of all, starting Sept. 15, guests are able to enjoy a special taste of these eateries at the Beverly Center Restaurant Week. Here’s an inside look at the many delicious deals and discounts! Beverly Center Restaurant Week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown

Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Venice Beach#Zoning Regulations#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ocean Front Walk#Urbanize Los Angeles#Breakform Design
azbex.com

New Projects Planned Near 101 and Glendale

Several new and expanded projects have been proposed in Glendale, primarily focused in the area of the Loop 101 freeway. The Glendale Planning Commission was scheduled to review two major new items in its meeting this week. Urban 95. The first project is a master plan known as Urban 95....
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?

So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA

A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here

Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles

Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments

SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA

