This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
yovenice.com
These Nights The Lights Still Remain “Out” At The Venice Pier
These Nights The Lights Still Remain “Out” At The Venice Pier. It’s been some three weeks since last reported that the lights at the Venice Pier remain out and inoperable, making fishing and just strolling on the pier difficult, if not dangerous. We reached out to LA...
Mid-Modern Realtors, Douglas and Rochelle Kramer, offer a pair of homes in the Ranchos and Naples
In the past few years, the popularity of Cliff May homes has skyrocketed, with prices far outpacing “regular” tract homes in the surrounding areas. The post Mid-Modern Realtors, Douglas and Rochelle Kramer, offer a pair of homes in the Ranchos and Naples appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant rooms
At least 126,000 people signed a petition requesting the city of Los Angeles to pay market-related rental amounts to hotels to house homeless people in empty rooms. Tents housing the homeless line up in front of closed storefronts near downtown Los Angeles, California.Frederic J. Brown / AFP.
homeworlddesign.com
A New Office Building in Long Beach, CA That Takes its Queues from Ed Killingsworth’s Garden Office
Size: 102,840 square feet, with four floors and a parking garage. The building can accommodate 550 full time in-office employees, or up to 750 hybrid workers. In 2018 Laserfiche, the foremost SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, commissioned Studio One Eleven to reflect the company’s vision of reimagining how technology can transform lives by designing a new state-of-the-art global headquarters. Created during the pandemic, the building not only represents the company’s place as a cornerstone of technology-focused enterprise in Long Beach, but also demonstrates that forward-thinking creative offices are more vibrant than ever: It embodies a future workplace that is more sustainable, flexible and efficient.
localemagazine.com
A Sneak Peek at Beverly Center Restaurant Week Starting September 15 in LA
Beverly Hills is home to renowned restaurants owned by Michelin-starred chefs and celebrity investors. From Rodeo Drive to La Cienega Blvd, there are plenty of dining options that range from seafood to steaks. With that said, Beverly Center allows you to enjoy a quality bite while shopping, with its handful of amazing restaurants that make this center way more elevated than a normal mall. Best of all, starting Sept. 15, guests are able to enjoy a special taste of these eateries at the Beverly Center Restaurant Week. Here’s an inside look at the many delicious deals and discounts! Beverly Center Restaurant Week.
Eater
A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown
Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Three Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of Los Angeles + Sunset
If you are looking for a nice view while eating out, these 3 restaurants will definitely not disappoint you. The 3 best restaurants in los angeles with a viewCredit: Adobe. (Los Angles, CA) - Most of us have eaten at a restaurant with an amazing view, but when was the last time you went out of your way to eat at one?
azbex.com
New Projects Planned Near 101 and Glendale
Several new and expanded projects have been proposed in Glendale, primarily focused in the area of the Loop 101 freeway. The Glendale Planning Commission was scheduled to review two major new items in its meeting this week. Urban 95. The first project is a master plan known as Urban 95....
PLANetizen
Redondo Beach’s Housing Element Failed. Now a Developer Is Planning 2,300 Residential Units.
Garth Meyer reports for Easy Reader on a notable departure from an anti-development tradition in the Southern California beach town of Redondo Beach, where a developer has proposed the development of 2,300 residential units, hotels, and offices on a 50-acre site that formerly housed an AES power plant. The development...
tornadopix.com
The world’s most famous architect designed the newest hotel in Los Angeles
The world is full of starches like Tadao Ando, Renzo Piano, Jin Jang, David Adjaye – even Zaha Hadid’s ghost is still going strong. But the most famous, and most likely to be found at the top of the lists about the greatest of all time, is the 93-year-old Frank Gehry.
7 Things to See in Los Angeles, California
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. California has always been one of my favorite places to travel. I recently visited Los Angeles, California, and I had an incredible time. These are some places I visited around Los Angeles, California, that I recommend you visit also!
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
citywatchla.com
Is The LA City Council Against A Black Woman As A Council Member?
So, let's look at what the problems may be. On Friday, August 26, 2022, there was a motion filed by council president Nuri Martinez, for Heather Hutt to be appointed until there is a resolution for the possible conviction of MRT. Meanwhile, the vote met resistance from Marqueece Harris-Dawson who is a supporter of MRT, Mike Bonin who by the way was facing recall earlier this year and Monica Rodriguez who leaves a question of why she would block the appointment of a highly qualified woman serving.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented Here
Los Angeles is home to some of the most famous and popular foods in the nation. Here are a few of the most iconic eats. (Los Angeles, CA) - Los Angeles is known fo many things: Hollywood, the beach, and traffic. But it is also known for its food. And some of the most iconic dishes have been around longer than you might think.
The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
Canyon News
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
