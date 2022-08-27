Read full article on original website
Awesus Mitchell
2d ago
In other news an Oklahoma family ate lobster rolls for the first time on the coast.
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
"One-in-2 million" blue lobster captured by father, son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare, bright blue lobster, they told local newspaper the Portland Press Herald. Luke Rand said it appeared to be the legal size and was a healthy-looking male. "We've never pulled one this color or even seen one to throw back," Rand told the outlet, saying that when they showed it to their dealer,...
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
dailyphew.com
Many People Are Voluntarily Filling Their Cars With Sea Turtles As A Resource To Save Them From A Terrible Winter Storm On The Coasts
People in the US state of Texas are recuperating from this winter’s cold temperatures, which were brought on by the polar vortex. Regrettably, sea turtles around the shore are also at danger from the cold, which has not just afflicted people. Fortunately, people are responding, and many are putting...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Bull Moose Dives Headfirst Off Cliff… Just Swims Away Like No Big Deal
And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Hiker dies after slipping off ledge near New Hampshire waterfall
A hiker fell his death from a mountain in New Hampshire after slipping on a ledge near a water fall. The man was walking with a group on Saturday after getting the cable car to the top of Cannon Mountain when New Hampshire Game and Wildlife said the trio decided to walk back down.Without following a trail, the department said the three hikers got into difficulty in an area that was “rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall”, not far from the 1,244-metre summit. One of the hikers slipped and fell from the mountain, and his companions called 911...
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach
A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
What we know about the fatal incident on ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard
Brothers Tavaughn and Tavaris Bulgin jumped off the bridge late Sunday night. One body has been recovered, but a marine search continued Tuesday. Police continued their search Tuesday for 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin, who has been missing since jumping off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night. Officials say he jumped into the waters with Tavaris Bulgin, his 26-year-old brother, and two others. The body of Tavaris was recovered Monday morning. Tavaughn is presumed dead.
1 dead, 1 still missing after group jumps off "Jaws Bridge" in Martha's Vineyard
A 26-year-old man has died and his 21-year-old brother was still missing Monday afternoon after a group of people jumped into the water off of the "Jaws Bridge" in Martha's Vineyard, CBS Boston reports. The U.S. Coast Guard said the search for the missing brother was suspended Monday around 3 p.m.
PHOTO: Terrifying Fish Described as the ‘Stuff of Nightmares’ Washes Up on San Diego Beach
Last November, a deep-sea fish that hardly ever sees the light washed up on a California beach. Beachgoers were shocked and confused about what they were seeing, gathering around the creature to take pictures. The fish washed up on Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2021. According to NBC 7 out of San Diego, resident Jay Beiler was out on the beach when he came upon the fish.
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
PHOTOS: Rescuers Find Mama Bear With Her Cubs at the Bottom of Connecticut Storm Drain
When residents of a Simsbury, Connecticut, neighborhood were awoken by a strange wail ripping through the air of an otherwise still night, they were unsure (and a little terrified) of what they would find, should they venture outside. To their surprise, it was a black bear, frantic from spending the night trapped in a nearby storm drain.
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
Angler Breaks North Carolina State Record with Giant Cubera Snapper
North Carolina has a new state record cubera snapper—a 58-pound, 8-ounce fish that was caught by Thomas Madsen of Byram, New Jersey on August 3. The catch was certified as the official state record for the species by the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries on August 11. Byram...
Watch a Small Crab Try to Eat a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling
Nature photographer Mark Smith was out taking videos of turtle hatchlings earlier this month in Melbourne, Florida when he saw an intense sequence of events. He was videotaping a small loggerhead sea turtle hatchling making its way from its nest on the beach to the ocean, but something blocked its path.
LOOK: Mysterious, Football-Sized Creatures Found in Gulf of Mexico Roaming on Seafloor
A group of football-sized isopods, officially called Bathynomus giganteus, have been found roaming the seafloor of the Gulf of Mexico. Apparently, these isopods have been roaming the seafloor for 200 or 300 million years. Bathynomus giganteus remains one of the largest living species today. The species can be found at...
