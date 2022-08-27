ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman, 37, charged with murder and arson after fire at east London home

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgA5Y_0hXfsXm900

A woman has been charged with murder and arson after a man’s body was found following a fire at a home in Gilbert Street, Stratford, east London.

Caroline Mothershill, 37, of Gilbert Street, was charged on Friday and due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

Officers were called just after 10am on Thursday after the man, 56, was found dead.

Police said his next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, with officers awaiting the results of further tests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police’s incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101, quoting reference CAD 2324/25Aug.

Alternatively, people can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would need to hold discussions with the UK ahead of making any move to restrict Russian tourists entering the country, a senior minister has said. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Common Travel Area (CTA) across the UK and Ireland meant Dublin would have to speak to London prior to tightening rules on Russian visas.
EUROPE
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#East London#Violent Crime#Scotland Yard#The Metropolitan Police#Cad
newschain

Meghan says she was only ‘treated like a black woman’ after dating Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has told how she only began to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating the Duke of Sussex. Meghan, in conversation with pop superstar Mariah Carey for her Spotify podcast, said her relationship with Harry led to more focus on her race than before.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Man charged with murdering his elderly mother

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his “much-loved” elderly mother. John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after officers were called to a property in Llanfrynach, near Brecon, on Friday night. His mother Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague

A soldier fatally injured during a training exercise in Wales is likely to have been mistaken for a firing target by a short-sighted colleague who was not wearing lenses at the time, a report has concluded. Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, died at the Castlemartin...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Meghan opens up about ‘losing’ father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about “losing” her father and how it “doesn’t have to be the same” for her husband and the future king. Meghan spoke about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales during an interview with The Cut magazine at her California home.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Alexander Hummel Jr., 33, charged following Eagan standoff

EAGAN, Minn. -- A 33-year-old Eagan man has been charged following a nine-hour standoff that happened over the weekend.Alexander Hummel Jr. has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, obstructing legal process, and violating a restraining order in connection with the Sunday incident.Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.Police say Hummel "barricaded himself inside," and the criminal complaint indicates that he damaged the locks from inside the residence. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.There were multiple attempts to negotiate with Hummel, but each time he went back into the house.The man was taken into custody that evening, and is being held at the Dakota County Jail. Police report that they found a 9mm handgun in the house.Hummel's first court appearance was Tuesday. Bail was set at $150,000 without conditions or $100,000 with.He's next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.
EAGAN, MN
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Man held over rape allegation

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station. Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect. The assault took...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Coroner calls for public to provide information on ‘heinous’ Liverpool shootings

A coroner has called for people to come forward with information as he opened inquests into the deaths of shooting victims in Liverpool. Inquests into the deaths of 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer, a 22-year-old mechanic, were opened along with that of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in a 20-minute hearing at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Lynn police officer helped rescue people from raging house fire

LYNN – Firefighters were battling a large house fire on Allerton Street in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. Part of the roof collapsed as the flames shot through the roof of the home. A Lynn police officer on his way home from work saw the smoke and flames, pulled over and rescued people from the fire. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears to have started on the first floor. There were some early issues with the water supply, but crews were able to keep the fire contained to the one structure. Eight people, two families of four, live in the home and are now displaced. Everyone got out safely but there were some minor injuries reported."It's difficult when it's hotter obviously with the gear we have on," said Lynn Fire Chief Michael McBride, "guys get exhausted and we have to rotate crews more."The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting the families affected by the fire. 
LYNN, MA
newschain

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US. The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.
ECONOMY
newschain

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021. South Yorkshire Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the man who brought down the Iron Curtain by introducing Glasnost and Perestroika to the Soviet Union, has died aged 91. His death was announced by multiple Russian news agencies on Tuesday evening, citing officials at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. Mr Gorbachev’s arrival as what was...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy