Minneapolis, MN

Maple Grove Business Finds Niche Selling Hijabs

A Maple Grove business is helping to meet the clothing demand for the world’s fastest-growing major religion. Batul Walji started the Hijab Shack to cater to Muslim clients. The Hijab Shack, located inside the Star Banners building on 85th Avenue, carries a variety of fabrics, designs and colors. She determined the business was necessary after struggling to find quality hijabs for her daughter.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Nation College expanding downtown Minneapolis campus with new building

Red Lake Nation College is looking to grow its recently established downtown Minneapolis campus. The tribal college plans to redevelop its campus, at 900 S. Third St., by constructing one large building on the site. This would incorporate two other buildings that already stand on the property and require the demolition of another building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023

MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lifeinminnesota.com

Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake

Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
SAINT PAUL, MN

