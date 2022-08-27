Read full article on original website
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Business Finds Niche Selling Hijabs
A Maple Grove business is helping to meet the clothing demand for the world’s fastest-growing major religion. Batul Walji started the Hijab Shack to cater to Muslim clients. The Hijab Shack, located inside the Star Banners building on 85th Avenue, carries a variety of fabrics, designs and colors. She determined the business was necessary after struggling to find quality hijabs for her daughter.
This ‘Unexpected’ Minnesota Saddle Shop Is Closing After 115 Years
When you think about seeing a saddle shop, you are more than likely going to find it in a more rural setting, right? That isn't the case for this Minnesota saddle shop as it's located in the heart of Minneapolis, and sadly after 115 years they just announced that they were closing their doors.
tornadopix.com
Mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, most of which can be controlled by an iPad — check it out
A mansion on a private island on Bald Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is for sale for $6.6 million. Most home systems, including heating and air conditioning, can be controlled by iPads. The five-bedroom home comes with a Hovercraft, which residents can use to access the mainland. A mansion on a private...
fox9.com
Housing officials announce $15M to help Minnesota seniors stay in their homes
(FOX 9) - More money is on the way to help older Minnesotans stay in their homes. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge was in Minneapolis on Monday to announce $15 million to help senior citizens stay in their homes through the Older Adult Home Modification Grant Program.
newsfromthestates.com
What happens when federal relief funding for Minneapolis and other cities runs out?
The city lost $300 million in revenue in 2020 and 2021 — with hits to things like parking and sales tax revenue — and is using federal funds to make up for half of that. Photo by Tony Webster. The city of Minneapolis will use $81 million in...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Minneapolis
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Month Later $1 Million MN Lottery Ticket Remains Unclaimed
ROSEVILLE -- It has been one month since a ticket sold in Minnesota won one million dollars in the Mega Millions game and the winner still hasn't come forward. The winning one million dollar ticket was sold for the July 29th drawing at the Casey's General Store in Fridley. A...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Plans Brooklyn Park Facility to Convert Food Waste into Fuel
Hennepin County wants to build a new facility in Brooklyn Park that would convert food waste into natural gas. The proposed facility would be located near the county’s Recycling Center and Transfer Station. Lawmakers toured the facility in 2021 to learn more about the idea. According to the plans,...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Nation College expanding downtown Minneapolis campus with new building
Red Lake Nation College is looking to grow its recently established downtown Minneapolis campus. The tribal college plans to redevelop its campus, at 900 S. Third St., by constructing one large building on the site. This would incorporate two other buildings that already stand on the property and require the demolition of another building.
New Lake Minnetonka speed limit rule to take effect in 2023
MOUND, Minn. — Officials who monitor one of Minnesota's premiere lakes are doubling down on a reduced speed limit to protect small craft boaters and the shorelines of residents. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District (LMCD) voted to change a rule that requires those operating watercraft on Lake Minnetonka to...
ccxmedia.org
McDonald’s ‘Fries for Supplies’ Initiative Aids Brooklyn Park School
A Brooklyn Park charter school received a generous gift to kick off the year, thanks in large part to McDonald’s french fries. Teachers at Excell Academy for Higher Learning received boxes of school supplies from the Roseville-based nonprofit Kids In Need Foundation (KINF). The nonprofit raised nearly $91,000 during...
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
Is This Twin Cities Food Truck Funding A Minnetonka Cult?
It's rarely that I ever hear about cults locally but I'm sure they probably exist. If you believe what these two sisters have to say, and I have to admit, it all sounds quite compelling. You may be familiar with a popular food truck called Bad Rooster. It's been doing...
"It was an adventure": Downpour briefly floods Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – Saturday's downpour at the Minnesota State Fair sent everyone running for cover as the grounds flooded.Dennis Fraleigh says it took an hour and a half for the water to clear away."It was a little crazy. I don't think anyone knew how bad it was gonna be," Fraleigh said.His Butcher Boys steak sandwich stand went unharmed. It was a different story across the way at a lemonade stand."Just lost some lemons down the street. Quickly our crew came over and started tying up the sides, and all of a sudden rain just started coming ...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five tornadoes confirmed near Twin Cities after stormy weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twin Cities' tornado count stands at five, for now. The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Saturday night in Dakota and Ramsey counties. All five were EF-0 tornadoes with wind speeds no stronger than 85 miles-per-hour. There are no reports of any serious...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
fox9.com
Longtime Uptown store closing, citing safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After more than 20 years in Uptown, Patina announced Thursday it would be closing its Franklin Avenue location. Owner Christine Ward said safety concerns were part of the decision, as the lease on the building comes to a close. "This was a decision that we did...
FOXBusiness
Some businesses in Twin Cities forced to shut early, concerned over rise in crime
Business owners in the Twin Cities are split on crime’s impact on business. Some say it’s "overblown," while others say fewer people want to go out to eat over fears of crime. Either way, the restaurant scene isn’t what it used to be pre-pandemic. As if business...
lifeinminnesota.com
Lake Minnetonka: A Complete Visitor’s Guide to This Beautiful Lake
Lake Minnetonka is an extra large lake that runs throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This lake has thirty bays, sixteen interconnecting lakes, thirty-one interlacing channels, and one hundred and twenty-five miles of shoreline. Talk about a big lake!. Keep this complete visitor guide readily available as you plan out...
