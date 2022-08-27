ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

cbs19news

ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
wina.com

Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Prison sentence for trying to run over a federal law enforcement officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Staunton will spend nearly five years in prison for trying to run over law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June to one count of assault on a federal officer.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
STAUNTON, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Shots fired incident reported in 200 block of 9th Street

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Sunday at 3:26 a.m. in the 200 block of 9th Street, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots and the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating Sunday shots fired incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday morning. Officers responded to the incident on the 200 block of Ninth Street NW around 3:25 a.m. Witnesses told officers they heard multiple shots being fired and a vehicle being hit. At...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Scammers target Shenandoah County residents

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA requests donations to prepare Envigo beagles for adoption

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Twenty beagles experienced the spa treatment at the Charlottesville-Albermarle SPCA last week. But donations are needed for the organization to completely vet and prepare the beagles for adoption. Each beagle’s vetting and preparation will cost an average of $200, including vaccinations, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

