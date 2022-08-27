Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting death
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of a multi-jurisdictional US Marshal’s Task Force in Albemarle County on Monday night. The task force located a wanted fugitive driving eastbound on the US...
cbs19news
ACPD investigating shooting on Fontaine Avenue
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting. The shooting took place in the area of Fontaine Avenue at around 9:50 p.m. There were more than 20 police vehicles at the scene. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Driver issued summons in tanker truck crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Tuesday, 5:55 p.m. The Virginia State Police has issued a summons to a Pennsylvania truck driver for making an unsafe lane change resulting in an accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County that closed the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
WHSV
Rockingham County Public Schools seeking input on cell phone policy
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools announced last week that it would be revisiting it current policy on cell phones. In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl cited comments from both RCPS faculty and families over the last few years on the quote “negative impact of cell phone use in our educational environment.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearings set for Thursday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center. The board will consider the following requests:. A request by Paige A. or...
wina.com
Officers shoot and kill fugitive on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.
WHSV
Man arrested on multiple charges following Waynesboro burglary
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson II on a felony charge and two misdemeanor charges after a burglary at a Waynesboro ice cream shop. On August 10 around 9:50 a.m., Waynesboro officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream along West Main Street for a...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for trying to run over a federal law enforcement officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Staunton will spend nearly five years in prison for trying to run over law enforcement officers who were trying to arrest him. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June to one count of assault on a federal officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs19news
Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
WHSV
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Staunton has been sentenced to 57 months in prison for hitting a federal officer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. 39-year-old Richard Lee Knight pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of assault on a federal officer. According...
WSET
Jury dismissed, couldn't reach verdict in Westmoreland trial: 2019 gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The jury deliberating a lawsuit involving a deadly gas station explosion in Buena Vista, can't agree on whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty. "It is a high burden for the Commonwealth to prove somebody guilty of involuntary manslaughter under these circumstances. It's...
cbs19news
Police investigation closed Fontaine Avenue for part of Tuesday morning
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A police investigation closed a road in Albemarle County for a couple of hours Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Fontaine Avenue was closed at the Route 29 Bypass. Drivers were being urged to take alternate routes. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UV Cavalier Daily
Shots fired incident reported in 200 block of 9th Street
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Sunday at 3:26 a.m. in the 200 block of 9th Street, per a community alert sent by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots and the...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton High School library/media specialist selected as 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Staunton High School’s Lori Peltonen, a library/media specialist and educator for 30 years, is the 2023 Region V Teacher of the Year. Peltonen, according to a press release, served as a middle school teacher for 13...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
wfxrtv.com
VSP: Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Rockbridge Co. crash
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lexington man lost his life late Saturday night after an SUV overturned in Rockbridge County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 along Spring Branch Road, just south of Lacy Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police make arrest in Aug. 10 burglary at ice cream shop
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Police have made an arrest in the Aug. 10 burglary reported at Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street. Jerry Marcus Kesterson II, no age given, with no fixed address, is being held at Middle...
cbs19news
Police investigating Sunday shots fired incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday morning. Officers responded to the incident on the 200 block of Ninth Street NW around 3:25 a.m. Witnesses told officers they heard multiple shots being fired and a vehicle being hit. At...
theriver953.com
Scammers target Shenandoah County residents
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA requests donations to prepare Envigo beagles for adoption
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Twenty beagles experienced the spa treatment at the Charlottesville-Albermarle SPCA last week. But donations are needed for the organization to completely vet and prepare the beagles for adoption. Each beagle’s vetting and preparation will cost an average of $200, including vaccinations, microchip and spay/neuter surgery.
Comments / 5