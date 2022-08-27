CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police say members of a multi-jurisdictional U.S. Marshal’s Task Force shot and killed a fugitive in a shootout Monday night on Fontaine Avenue at the bypass. U.S. Marshals, along with an Albemarle police officer, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants shortly before 10 Monday night driving north on 29. When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers and crashed on Fontaine Avenue. The suspect reportedly emerged from the vehicle and shot at officers, who returned fire.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO