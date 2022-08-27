ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
MLive

Annual luminary walk to Stomp Out Suicide is back in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI – An annual luminary walk aimed at suicide prevention is back in downtown Jackson. The Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s Stomp Out Suicide event is 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning in the Veritas Ballroom, 151 W. Michigan Ave. The coalition hosts the event annually to honor lives lost to suicide, celebrate survivors and support their friends and families.
Detroit News

Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
The Ann Arbor News

Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars

They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MLive

Sewer repair closing busy Jackson street

JACKSON, MI – A busy Jackson street will see a one-day closure for repairs this week. The city of Jackson is closing the westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue between N. Brown and N. Wisner streets so Department of Public Works crews can complete an urgent sewer repair, city officials said.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

