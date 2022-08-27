Read full article on original website
Related
Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
Rampant power outages reported in Jackson County in storm aftermath
Storm damage Aug. 29, 2022 — Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Consumers Energy offering water, ice in Jackson as many remain without electricity after storm
JACKSON, MI -- Consumers Energy is offering free water and ice to Jackson area residents as utility crews work to restore electricity following Monday’s severe storm. The Jackson area was one of Michigan’s harder hit areas by the storm that brought wind gusts of about 70 mph in some spots.
M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several roads closed in Calhoun County after Monday's storm
Due to down trees and power lines from Monday’s storm, several roads in Calhoun County will be shut down for a significant amount of time.
Storms knock out power, claim life of dog in Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A powerful line of storms that swept through Washtenaw County Monday evening left thousands without power and resulted in the death of a dog that came in contact with a downed power line in Ann Arbor, officials said. The pet was electrocuted Aug. 29, after touching...
Arson suspected in fire that caused ‘extensive’ damage to Jackson home
JACKSON, MI -- Flames gutted the second story of a Jackson home in a suspected arson Tuesday morning, police said. At about 12:25 a.m. Aug. 30, crews from the Jackson Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Wren Street.
Annual luminary walk to Stomp Out Suicide is back in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – An annual luminary walk aimed at suicide prevention is back in downtown Jackson. The Jackson County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s Stomp Out Suicide event is 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning in the Veritas Ballroom, 151 W. Michigan Ave. The coalition hosts the event annually to honor lives lost to suicide, celebrate survivors and support their friends and families.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Monroe teen dead, more than 375,000 still without power after Monday storms
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon after a severe thunderstorm late Monday ripped through southeast and west Michigan, toppling trees and downing power lines, including one that killed a 14-year-old Monroe girl and another that injured a Warren boy. More than 375,000 customers were...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
Hobbyists tour Michigan, turn heads in tiny, retired railcars
They spent their childhoods moving toy or model trains on oval tracks pieces laid in basements or bedrooms. Now, they spend weekends on the rails, passing through American towns, farm fields and forests in speeders or motorcars, tiny repurposed and singularly powered railcars used decades ago to transport workers maintaining and inspecting railways and signal activity.
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The Grounds and Tunnels of the Abandoned Cement Factory: Bellevue, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've shown you pictures of the old Prestolite Factory ruins in Bellevue before, but now here is a new batch with many different shots and angles. To...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
Sewer repair closing busy Jackson street
JACKSON, MI – A busy Jackson street will see a one-day closure for repairs this week. The city of Jackson is closing the westbound lane of Wildwood Avenue between N. Brown and N. Wisner streets so Department of Public Works crews can complete an urgent sewer repair, city officials said.
Girl, 14, electrocuted in Southeast Michigan after mistakenly touching downed power line
SOUTHEAST MI -- A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after police believe she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line following Monday’s storm. Monroe Public Safety officers responded about 7:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 to a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street for the emergency. Rescuers needed to wait...
New details emerge from Jackson homicide
There are new details in a Jackson weekend shooting that left one man dead.
Nearly 340K Michiganders are without power
Meanwhile, a huge chunk of Consumers Energy customers in the Jackson area are still without power.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 0