Another hot day for the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another hot day ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s, and a heat index of close to 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated out there!. As for rain chances, we’ll see a few scattered storms this afternoon that can produce heavy rain and lightning but the coverage will be at 30%. Scattered storms will be around through Thursday, but then we see 60-70% coverage of storms Friday through Sunday as a front approaches. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend keep that in mind.
Peak hurricane season - changes expected
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
It’s hot and humid; disturbances in the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps are heating up a bit, and rain chances are lowering for the next few days. Expect a heat index around 105 on Tuesday. We will see scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day through Thursday. Rain chances are generally around 40%, but these chances increase by Friday as a front stalls in the area. This feature will bring increasing rain chances for the Labor Day Weekend. We expect likely chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast Motor Show presents... “Labor Day Showdown: Bike Car Truck Show.”. The event is set for September 3 and 4 at The Grounds in West Mobile. Friday (setup): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. NOTE: Spectators can arrive at...
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
Katrina at 17 on Dauphin Island
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall devastating the Gulf Coast. Most of the scars are gone, but the memories remain. Sun shining and calm, blue surf. Almost perfect beach weather on Dauphin Island, but the past is never far away. On this beautiful day, it’s the anniversary of a devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
Dog comes face-to-face with manatees in Orange Beach
A close encounter of the manatee kind in Orange Beach Monday sending a dog and the dog's owner scrambling.
From rain to ruin; local crops suffering from heavy rainfall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long week of rain and flooding, the sun finally peeked through the clouds. For some farmers, it couldn’t come soon enough. The radar estimated between 10-13 inches of rain in Grand Bay just last week. One local farmer and store owner was concerned...
Remembering Hurricane Katrina 17 years after the storm
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 24, 2005, thousands of people across the Gulf Coast turned on their televisions and radios to the news of a storm that was coming right for them. They didn’t know at the time, but Hurricane Katrina would develop into a Category 5 storm that left devastation and chaos in […]
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Studio 10 expands, FOX10 Midday launches on Sept. 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re only a week out from the debut of exciting new hours of local programming from FOX10. Beginning next Monday, Sept. 5, Studio 10 will expand to two hours, airing from 9 until 11 a.m. weekdays. And then at 11 a.m, we’re debuting FOX10 Midday....
Recipe: Blackened Crawfish with Crawfish Sauce
The guys from JJ’s Seafood & Chicken stop by Studio 10 to prepare delicious farm raised Mississippi catfish with blackened seasoning topped in a crawfish cream sauce! JJ’s Seafood & Chicken features Southern home cooking on Nevius Road in Mobile. INGREDIENTS:. Sauce:. 1 tbsp of olive oil. 1...
United Way of Southwest Alabama gearing up for Wednesday’s Campaign Kickoff
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the United Way to help make a positive impact in the community. “United Way of Southwest Alabama” will have its 2022 campaign kickoff this Wednesday. There are plenty of ways you can be part of it. United Way’s VP...
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
Cousins Maine Lobster makes a stop in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of Pensacola residents lined up early for a taste of the now famous Cousins Maine Lobster. The popular food truck gained notoriety after appearing on ABC's tv show Shark Tank 10 years ago. Since the airing of the episode, the Miami based corporation has grown to...
Heavy rains cause washout on U.S. 98 in Fairhope
Work crews were in Fairhope Saturday to repair a washout that occurred at Fly Creek in Fairhope. The Alabama Department of Transportation, on Friday, said the rains compromised an underground drainage culvert beneath U.S. 98 between Parker Road and Veterans Drive. Approximately one-half mile of the right lane of southbound U.S. 98 will be closed through Tuesday so work crews can complete the repairs.
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked. This is a developing story....
