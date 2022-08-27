Uber is doing more to make sure riders feel safe. The company announced Tuesday that it has partnered with ADT to provide riders with another option to seek help. "We’ve been working with ADT so that when a call or text exchange is requested, the agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact through the duration of the trip, and even reach out to 911* on the user’s behalf with key trip details; like the vehicle’s make and model, license plate number, and GPS location," Uber said in a statement.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO