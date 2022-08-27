Read full article on original website
Sunny Sky North, Spotty Storms South
TULSA, Okla — After many of us got a good soaking yesterday, today's rain chances are looking lower. That said, those of you along and south of I-40 will still have a chance of showers and storms as a cold front drops south cross Green Country today. Temperatures will likely range from the upper 80s to mid 90s this afternoon.
Alabama deputy finds goat inside patrol car, another walking on its roof
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama deputy was quite surprised when he found a pair of livestock having some fun inside and on his patrol car late last week. On Friday, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving legal documents when he heard something in his patrol car.
Uber rolling out new safety features
Uber is doing more to make sure riders feel safe. The company announced Tuesday that it has partnered with ADT to provide riders with another option to seek help. "We’ve been working with ADT so that when a call or text exchange is requested, the agent can monitor an ongoing trip, stay in contact through the duration of the trip, and even reach out to 911* on the user’s behalf with key trip details; like the vehicle’s make and model, license plate number, and GPS location," Uber said in a statement.
