LYNN – Firefighters were battling a large house fire on Allerton Street in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. Part of the roof collapsed as the flames shot through the roof of the home. A Lynn police officer on his way home from work saw the smoke and flames, pulled over and rescued people from the fire. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it appears to have started on the first floor. There were some early issues with the water supply, but crews were able to keep the fire contained to the one structure. Eight people, two families of four, live in the home and are now displaced. Everyone got out safely but there were some minor injuries reported."It's difficult when it's hotter obviously with the gear we have on," said Lynn Fire Chief Michael McBride, "guys get exhausted and we have to rotate crews more."The Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting the families affected by the fire.

LYNN, MA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO