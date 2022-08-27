Read full article on original website
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to final Man Utd signing who 'didn't get a lot of help'
Sir Alex Ferguson 'never spoke' to Wilfried Zaha, who was his final signing as Manchester United manager. Ferguson signed off on a transfer for Crystal Palace winger Zaha in January 2013 before retiring the following May. Zaha was loaned back to the Eagles for the rest of the season and...
Ten Hag brutally axed Cristiano Ronaldo in front of Man Utd squad in 2-hour showdown and told flops: My way or highway
CRISTIANO RONALDO was brutally axed in front of the entire Manchester United squad during a two-hour summit meeting. Boss Erik ten Hag called the players together last Thursday and urged them to air any grievances without the threat of repercussions. During the clear-the-air session Ten Hag told Ronaldo and captain...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘annoyed with 25 per cent pay cut written into contract for Man United missing Champions League’
CRISTIANO RONALDO is reportedly annoyed with Manchester United after having to take a 25 per cent pay cut. That’s due to the Red Devils missing out on Champions League football this season. The Sunday Times claims Ronaldo, 37, was left fuming when United finished sixth in the Premier League...
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco despite Kylian Mbappe being the number one taker
Neymar took PSG's penalty against Monaco on Sunday night despite manager Christophe Galtier admitting Kylian Mbappe was the number one taker for the game. In the home game before last, there were reports of a rift between the two players over a penalty in the 5-2 win over Montpellier. Mbappe...
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona
Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Frenkie de Jong caught taking flight to London ahead of transfer deadline day
Frenkie de Jong was caught taking a flight to London, with just days left of the transfer window, amidst interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. You can see De Jong taking his flight in the video below. It has been an extremely long summer when it comes to De...
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy with wage reduction clause he agreed last year
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's reason for wanting to leave Manchester United is to do with a clause he signed in his contract just a year ago. It's nearly exactly a year ago that United fans were panicking and some even burning shirts, as Ronaldo looked on the verge of moving to rivals Manchester City.
Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit
A former player turned pundit has claimed that Liverpool could pull off the 'signing of the century' in a recent interview.
Napoli slap £102m price tag on Victor Osimhen and must sell star to seal Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Man Utd
NAPOLI have slapped a £102millon price tag on Victor Osimhen who they must sell in order to buy Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's on the market after making it clear he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. United boss Erik ten Hag initially opposed the 37-year-old's departure,...
Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to Chelsea ‘talks’, Antony MEDICAL, Liverpool ‘agree’ Bellingham deal, Arsenal’s offer
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to try and get the Blues to sign his star man. Ronaldo wants away from Manchester United this summer and would be willing to join the Blues, but manager Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to have the Portuguese forward in his squad.
You may have missed Lisandro Martinez’s reaction after David de Gea’s save against Southampton
Manchester United new boy Lisandro Martinez produced a passionate reaction after David de Gea made a stunning save against Southampton. Bruno Fernandes gave Erik ten Hag’s side a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute after an expertly taken volley. With the Saints chasing an equaliser, United’s concentration levels had to be at its peak.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel slams flops for getting ‘bullied’ by Southampton and tells them to ‘toughen up’
THOMAS TUCHEL tore into his Chelsea flops, branding them an easy touch after a second successive away-day shocker. Raheem Sterling fired the Blues ahead but Tuchel’s men crumbled as Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong gave Southampton a deserved win. Co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly was at St Mary’s as...
Garth Crooks criticises Mikel Arteta's time wasting tactics vs Fulham
Mikel Arteta might be flying at the top of the Premier League but that just seems to be making him an even bigger target for pundits. Arteta was being laughed at before the season started, after the releasing of the All or Nothing documentary footage that showed him playing You'll Never Walk Alone on speakers in training.
Watch: Ronaldo splashes Ferdinand’s suede shoes prior to Southampton game
Cristiano Ronaldo showed disregard for Rio Ferdinand wardrobe on Saturday before Manchester United went on to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s. You can tell that the spirits were high in the camp prior to kick-off and the Reds made it two wins on the bounce and fought hard for their first clean sheet on the road since December 2021 (vs Norwich).
Fabrizio Romano: Martin Dubravka Pushing To Join Manchester United
Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Martin Dubravka is pushing to leave Newcastle United to join Manchester United.
Frenkie de Jong receives last minute £15 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has received a stunning £15.4 million-a-year offer to leave Barcelona ahead of transfer deadline day. De Jong has dominated headlines throughout the summer transfer window, having been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United. But, as of now, Erik ten Hag has failed in his...
Tottenham ace Winks joins Sampdoria on loan transfer as boss Conte says he didn’t want to be ‘selfish’ by keeping him
ANTONIO CONTE felt it would have been selfish to keep Harry Winks at Tottenham this season. The Spurs midfielder, 26, sealed a season-long loan at Italian outfit Sampdoria after his work permit arrived last night. Yves Bissouma’s arrival in North London from Brighton shunted Winks down the pecking order.
Barcelona registering Jules Kounde has relegated one of their players to the THIRD division
Barcelona have finally registered Jules Kounde - but it's created a massive problem for another member of their squad. The 23-year-old joined Barcelona from Sevilla last month but has missed their opening two La Liga games due to the Catalan giants being over the league's wage cap limit. It was...
Thomas Tuchel refuses to give Chelsea any room for excuses after dismal Southampton defeat
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has refused to give his players any excuses after their 2-1 defeat to Southampton. The Blues suffered their second loss of the season, both coming away from home, as the Saints showed their class to defeat Tuchel's men. It looked to be a fairly comfortable match,...
