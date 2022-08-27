ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
Manchester United working on swap deal with Barcelona

Manchester United are trying to add another player to their squad, with Erik ten Hag attempting to swap one of his players for a Barcelona star. In the past week or so United have really turned up the intensity on trying to bolster their squad, funnily enough around the same time the fans upped their anti Glazer protests in the middle of their awful start to the season.
Watch: Ronaldo splashes Ferdinand’s suede shoes prior to Southampton game

Cristiano Ronaldo showed disregard for Rio Ferdinand wardrobe on Saturday before Manchester United went on to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s. You can tell that the spirits were high in the camp prior to kick-off and the Reds made it two wins on the bounce and fought hard for their first clean sheet on the road since December 2021 (vs Norwich).
