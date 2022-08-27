Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Drying out the rest of Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, we will be dry with seasonable conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday, won’t be quite as hot and humid. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80′s. Wednesday and Thursday will be great weather with mostly sunny skies, highs...
WKRC
Weather warning: High heat index, potential for severe storms
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hot and stormy: That's the bottom line for Monday in the Tri-State. The high hit 91 degrees on Sunday, the 18th time this season Cincinnati made it to at least 90. The average is 22. Temperatures will get close again Monday, but there will be more clouds around, and scattered showers and storms so that is keeping it below that threshold. The heat index, though, could briefly hit the mid-and upper-90s again in the afternoon before dropping to more comfortable levels by Wednesday.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Storms, heavy rain impacting morning drive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms with heavy rain are crossing the Tri-State and impacting your morning drive early Tuesday. Watch for high water on highways and roads as you head out to work or school. Some of the estimated rainfall rates are greater than an inch in just 15 minutes. The...
Fox 19
Showers, storms to start work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and storms are possible to start the work week Monday and Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring more pleasant weather. Monday has the highest storm potential. It also will be hot and humid with a high temperature in the upper 80s and feel-like...
Fox 19
Heating up this Sunday before unsettled start to the work week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be very warm with increased humidity in the afternoon as highs top out near 90°. We haven’t seen highs at 90 or warmer in Cincinnati since August 3, 2022! Sunday late afternoon and evening could have a pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but most won’t see a drop of rain.
Phys.org
Ancient landslide destroyed area size of Cincinnati
University of Cincinnati geologists reconstructed a massive landslide in Nevada that wiped out an area the size of a small city more than 5 million years ago. UC College of Arts and Sciences graduate Nick Ferry and UC assistant professor of geology Daniel Sturmer pieced together details of the Blue Diamond landslide, a natural disaster that sent rocks and boulders tumbling more than 6 miles across what is now a desert outside Las Vegas.
Fox 19
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Fox 19
Disc golf course on pace for fall opening in Covington park
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Devou Park will soon have yet another attraction for everyone to enjoy - a disc golf course. The new course is still under construction but will open this fall. “Most people may not know this, but the Greater Cincinnati region, which includes Northern Kentucky, has been...
Fox 19
Labor Day Fireworks Viewing Party at The View at Shires' Garden
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
Fox 19
Rocket heading to moon for first time in five decades
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NASA will launch an unmanned rocket Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida with an eye toward sending humans back to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Artemis 1 will lift off around 8:33 a.m and will take a 42-day voyage around the moon. “The...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
Fox 19
It’s back! Limestone cave finally returns to Cincinnati Museum Center
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and necessary maintenance, the Cincinnati Museum Center’s replica limestone cave reopens this week. Guests can begin exploring the cave, which initially opened in the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History in 1967, on Friday, Sept. 2. It will...
linknky.com
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington
Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
Hamilton County Parks will no longer host Holiday In Lights at Sharon Woods
The Great Parks of Hamilton County will no longer host Holiday in Lights at Sharon Woods, a drive-through display that has taken place for more than 30 years.
