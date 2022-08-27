Read full article on original website
Summer lambs getting barn-fed at CCE
Cornell University graduate student Hannah Braun, of Lisbon, with the barn-fed lamb group in the NNYADP summer lambs feeding trial at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Learning Farm in Canton in 2021. For story, link here. Photo by Betsy Hodge/CCE St. Lawrence County.
Norwood library recently held a pirate party for area kids
The Friends of the Norwood Public Library recently sponsored a Pirate party for area children, to coincide with the “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading theme. As sea shanties filled the air, the children followed a treasure map, leading them to games like walk the plank, pirate hook ring toss, and pin the eye patch on the pirate. They each chose a pirate name, and participated in various ocean themed crafts. At the completion of all of the stops on the treasure map, every child received a free book. Despite the sweltering heat, a good time was had by all. Submitted.
Country stars to play free ‘Salute to the Troops’ concert at Fort Drum
Two country stars are coming to Northern New York this week for a free concert to honor the military at Fort Drum. Justin Moore and special guest Lauren Alaina will perform at the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of a day-long Mountainfest event that features military equipment displays, children’s games, food and drinks, a Fort Drum BOSS Car Show, a Salute To The Nation Ceremony and a fireworks display. Gates open at 12 p.m. and kick off with the car show and family activities, followed by a 10th Mountain Division Live military demonstration at 2:30 p.m.; the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Hammond clerk recognized for years of service
Mary Mazurkiewicz, of Hammond, received a certificate of recognition on Aug. 24 for her 34 years of service as clerk to the Village of Hammond. The certificate was presented by Jim Reagen, representing State Senator Patty Ritchie. This recognition took place during a dedication ceremony for the new pavilion in the Village of Hammond. Photo by Cory Phalen.
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
Women's Equality Rally participants
Several dozen participants hold signs of protest at the Women’s Equality Day rally held Aug. 26 in Canton. The rally began at Planned Parenthood, protesting the recent Supreme Court’s decision taking away the right of women to make their own choices about abortion. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood, and the Poor Peoples Campaign: North Country Committee. Other sponsors included the Faith and Action Committee of the Canton Unitarian Church, Emanuel Church of Christ in Massena, St. Lawrence County chapter of the League of Women Voters, and the New York State Council of Churches. Photo submitted by Jane Spencer.
Housing project planned in Ogdensburg
A $5.2 million 20-bed supportive housing project for the homelss will soon open on Knox Street. Developed by S.T.E.P. by S.T.E.P., Inc. the Lincoln School Apartment Project includes 18 studio apartments for single adults and two one-bedroom apartments for homeless couples. Attending the Step by Step ribbon cutting ceremony included, from left, Laura Mattice of Community Bank, and Step by Step personnel: Deputy Director Tammy Bush, Board Member Barbara Ward, and Executive Director David Bayne. See story here.
Madrid man arrested on menacing charges
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Madrid man was arrested this week on menacing charges. Following the report of a man with a knife in the town of Madrid on August 24, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 50-year-old, Bruce A. French. The Sheriff’s Office alleged that French threatened...
Rockin' in Canton
The St. Lawrence County Rock and Mineral Show is being held this weekend at Canton Pavilion. Here, Sean Fay and Claire Babich, Potsdam, check out “Mister Crystals,” owned by Michael Whitton of Ilion, formerly Gouverneur. The event continues Sunday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, view earlier story. NCNow photo.
Watertown, Massena airports get millions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown and Massena airports are getting millions for repairs and upgrades. The Watertown airport is getting $1.9 million to expand the access road leading to the airport. The Massena airport is getting $7.4 million to rehabilitate the runway and reconstruct airfield guidance signs. Funding...
Northern NY Firemen's Convention in Morristown
The Northern NY Firemen's Convention was held at Morristown Fire Department on Saturday. Above, from left, William Newcombe, Roger Newcombe and Jeff Hammond of the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire & Rescue; along with Donna Elizabeth Lane and Evan Sovie. Submitted by Mary Hammond.
3 accused of fentanyl possession
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Three people were arrested in Massena on charges they possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell it. Massena police say detectives executed a search warrant Tuesday at 88 North Main Street. Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell were 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr., 41-year-old Amanda St. Dennis, both of Massena, and 26-year-old Jamie Franklin of Jersey City, New Jersey.
