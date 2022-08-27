The Friends of the Norwood Public Library recently sponsored a Pirate party for area children, to coincide with the “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading theme. As sea shanties filled the air, the children followed a treasure map, leading them to games like walk the plank, pirate hook ring toss, and pin the eye patch on the pirate. They each chose a pirate name, and participated in various ocean themed crafts. At the completion of all of the stops on the treasure map, every child received a free book. Despite the sweltering heat, a good time was had by all. Submitted.

NORWOOD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO