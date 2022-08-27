ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

Comparison of Dyson Cyclone v8 vs. v10

If you’re looking for a powerful Dyson vac for your home, you may have already noticed their battery-powered stick vacuums, which combine lightweight cleaning and portability with powerful Dyson motors. But there are quite a few versions of these cordless vacs. We’re taking a look at two popular models, the Cyclone v8 and the Cyclone v10, less expensive (although Dyson vacs tend to be on the high end) models that are ideal for smaller rooms or spaces. These two vacuum cleaners may look similar, but there are differences you should know. Here’s how they stack up.
Phone Arena

Amazon outdoes itself with better-than-Prime Day OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals

If you choose to ignore the somewhat contentious durability issues of the just-released OnePlus 10T, you might find it all but impossible to buy a better phone at a similar price right now. Then again, not everyone can afford to spend even $650 on a new handset, which is where last year's OnePlus 9 comes in.
Parade

Turn up the Heat in Your Kitchen With the 10 Best Air Fryers for 2022

Do you ever wish you had a Remy working under your hat to help you cook delicious dinners? We do too, but no amount of rewatching Ratatouille can make that dream come true. Cooking takes practice and patience—two things that are hard to come by when you have a busy schedule. When it comes to making meals in a pinch, look no further than the air fryer.
Digital Trends

Logitech’s gaming handheld runs on Android, but looks like a Steam Deck

Recent leaks have showcased the design of an upcoming Logitech handheld gaming device, which is set to be a competitor to popular products, including the Valve Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Industry informant Evan Blass aka @evleaks shared images of the device on Twitter, detailing that the gaming handheld...
Digital Trends

This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week

The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Apple Insider

Daily deals Aug. 26: 10.2-inch iPad for $279, $250 off 1TB MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air $1099, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Friday's bestdeals include triple-digit discounts on Apple's current 14-inch MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, plus the lowest price in 30 days on a 43-inch LG monitor and a Pokemon trading card set for $18.99.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Oukitel P2001 2000 W portable power station discounted alongside other models

The Oukitel P2001 power station is currently selling for the discounted price of US$1,399. The portable device has a maximum power output of 2,000 W and a 2,000 Wh battery capacity. Ports on the gadget include USB-A and 100 W USB-C outputs. Plus, other portable power stations from the brand are on sale, such as the Oukitel CN505 614 Wh and P501 505 Wh models.
The US Sun

Can you put foil in an air fryer?

AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
Digital Trends

Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen

Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Android Police

Amazon Android Days features big discounts on the entire OnePlus lineup

As part of Amazon’s Android Days event, a 48-hour flash sale dedicated to Android phones and accessories, most of the OnePlus phone lineup is currently discounted. OnePlus phones, especially the budget models, are usually well worth the normal asking price, and with extra discounts like this one, they become impossible-to-ignore deals that are just looking to make all your tech geek friends jealous.
Mic

Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon

This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
Digital Trends

Smart lock buying guide

Smart locks may not be the sexiest piece of consumer tech on everyone’s mind, but they are one of the best for sheer convenience. Head out for a jog without a jangling key ring, easily provide access to guests, or double check that you locked your door from anywhere on the planet.
GeekyGadgets

SES MAX adjustable torque electric screwdriver pen

If you use a screwdriver on a daily basis would like to invest in a next-generation smart electric screwdriver pen with 5 gear adjustable torque, 4.0kgf.cm, 70 bits, smart motion control, Bluetooth companion application, magnetic wireless charger and a handy OLED display providing details on settings and battery life. You may be interested in the SES MAX a smart electric screwdriver pen featuring a 500mAh rechargeable battery and one key operation.
Digital Trends

Why Drop’s new custom mechanical keyboard is such a big deal

Drop is launching a new keyboard for the first time in three years, and it’s an important one. The Sense75, which is available to pre-order starting today, is a 75% fully customizable board that seems destined for a slot in our roundup of the best keyboards you can buy.
Digital Trends

Vizio’s 55-inch OLED TV is under $1,000 at Best Buy this week

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, as Best Buy has slashed the price of this 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV to $960 from $1,200, for $240 in savings. This is one of the best OLED TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, but it won’t be around for long. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and make the purchase because there’s no telling when the offer will disappear.
GeekyGadgets

AAEON BOXER-8256AI fanless mini PC

AAEON has unveiled their latest fanless mini PC system in the form of the BOXER-8256AI sporting four HDMI 1.4 video inputs, two HDMI Display 2.0, 3 x USB Type A for USB 3.2 Gen 1, DB9 for RS-232/422/485 (By switch) and CANbus x1. Together with a RJ-45 for GbE LAN and connections for M.2 M-Key (PCIEx4), M.2 B-Key (PCIEx2 and USB 3.0) and M.2 E-key (PCIEx1 and USB 2.0).
