ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pearl Jam’s “Ten” was released 31 years ago today

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago

Pearl Jam’s rookie debut “Ten” was released 31 years ago today, August 27, 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEF5f_0hXfmVE500

Following the dissolution of their previous band Mother Love Bone in 1990, bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Stone Gossard began rehearsing with guitarist Mike McCready. The group recorded a five-song instrumental demo tape with Matt Cameron on drums. Copies of the demo were eventually given to drummer Dave Krusen and vocalist Eddie Vedder, both of whom were invited to audition for the band in Seattle. Many of the songs on Ten were instrumental jams or reworked Mother Love Bone songs for which Vedder composed new melodies and lyrics.

Despite its reputation as a quintessential grunge record, Ten is often noted for displaying a stronger classic rock influence than other contemporary grunge releases. In a review for AllMusic, Steve Huey asserts that the album’s “intricately arranged guitar textures and expansive harmonic vocabulary… especially recalled Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin” and characterizes the album as having an “anthemic” and “warm, rich sound”. Huey also praises Vedder for the “highly distinctive timbre” of his vocals and for the “passionate commitment of his delivery”.

Ten was not an immediate success, but by late 1992 it had reached number two on the Billboard 200. The album produced three hit singles: “Alive”, “Even Flow”, and “Jeremy”. “Jeremy” became one of Pearl Jam’s best-known songs, and received nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Hard Rock Performance at the 35th Grammy Awards. The video for “Jeremy” was heavily rotated by MTV, and received four awards at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year and Best Group Video.

Beyond its role in consolidating the mainstream success of grunge rock in the early 1990s, Ten is generally considered to have been instrumental in the rise and dominance of alternative rock throughout the decade. The album has since been ranked by several publications as one of the greatest albums of all time. By February 2013, it had sold 13 million copies in the US, becoming the 22nd record to do so in the Nielsen SoundScan era and has been certified 13× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Ten remains Pearl Jam’s most commercially successful album.

Enjoy!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ingrid Andress on Being Even More Transparent With Her Second Album, and the Risks and Rewards of Introspection in Country Music

Ingrid Andress is, by most measures, one of the most successful upstarts in mainstream country music over the past few years. After her debut album, “Lady Like,” came out in 2020, the Michigan native was nominated for best new artist at the Grammys as well as by the CMAs and ACMs. She’s a thoughtful live-wire and a media darling — those media including the press, late-night shows and, yes, country radio. Her first single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” was a double-platinum breakout hit that went top 5 at country radio, and a recent duet with Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking,” went...
NASHVILLE, TN
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy