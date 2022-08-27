ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record

Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
Herald-Journal

Bear Lake Watch: Did you know?

What are those platforms on Bear Lake? There are two platforms on the lake that monitor water quality and weather. They are a collaborative data collection effort between the United States Geological Survey, Bear Lake Watch, PacifiCorp, and Idaho and Utah’s department of environment quality. Want to learn more...
UTAH STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dusky Grouse#Ruffed Grouse#Birds#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor
Gephardt Daily

Inflation pops Utah hunting and fishing fees

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Wildlife Board has approved fee increases for hunting and fishing licenses and permits for both residents and non-residents. The last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop

Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
IDAHO STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info

SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the oldest homes in Utah

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
WYOMING STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Huetter: Idaho's smallest city

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
HUETTER, ID
utahstories.com

Utah’s Top 12 Family Owned Restaurants

I suppose referring to a certain type of small, independently owned and operated restaurants as “mom and pop joints” is more of a metaphor than reality-based. Sure, there really are eateries run by husband/wife teams, but usually when we say “mom and pop” we’re referring to the scale of the restaurant, not that it’s necessarily couple-owned. At any rate, here are a dozen of such precious, sometimes under-the-radar hidden gems that are well worth seeking out.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy