Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
Here’s Where Idaho Ranks Among Coldest States
If you live here, you’re not surprised by the ranking. If you only visit in summer, you would be surprised. If you took a look at an old-fashioned map, you would get the idea. America’s top ten coldest states have some features in common. Clearly, they aren’t along the Gulf Coast!
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Bear Lake Watch: Did you know?
What are those platforms on Bear Lake? There are two platforms on the lake that monitor water quality and weather. They are a collaborative data collection effort between the United States Geological Survey, Bear Lake Watch, PacifiCorp, and Idaho and Utah’s department of environment quality. Want to learn more...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region
Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
Group pitches Utah lawmakers on a pipeline to the Great Salt Lake
A group met with some Utah lawmakers and representatives of the governor's office to pitch an idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
The rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah's lost world-class lakefront resort
LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally something man-made creates just...
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
Gephardt Daily
Inflation pops Utah hunting and fishing fees
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Wildlife Board has approved fee increases for hunting and fishing licenses and permits for both residents and non-residents. The last substantive fee increase for resident licenses was in 2014, and the last fee increase for non-resident licenses...
kuer.org
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Quality concerns hit Idaho grain crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s 770 wildlfires in latest stats from Utah Fire Info
SALT LAKE CITY — Aug. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has endured 770 wildfires this year, according to Utah Fire Info‘s latest updates on the current wildfire season. The blazes include 34 last week, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ monitoring agency. Utah Fire Info publishes a cumulative update each Wednesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
utahstories.com
Utah’s Top 12 Family Owned Restaurants
I suppose referring to a certain type of small, independently owned and operated restaurants as “mom and pop joints” is more of a metaphor than reality-based. Sure, there really are eateries run by husband/wife teams, but usually when we say “mom and pop” we’re referring to the scale of the restaurant, not that it’s necessarily couple-owned. At any rate, here are a dozen of such precious, sometimes under-the-radar hidden gems that are well worth seeking out.
Movie theaters across Utah offer $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
If you've been wanting to head to the movie theatre to check out a new film, be aware of a special occasion where you'll be able to snag tickets for just $3 at movie theatres across Utah.
Comments / 0