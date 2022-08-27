Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Will you miss watching all 4 episodes of EastEnders in 1 go?
It's been nine weeks of weekly boxsets this summer. It's been 4 weeks more than last year. It's back to normal this week and most of us will return watching at TV pace. If you have been watching EastEnders all in one go! this summer. Will you miss it? and Why?
digitalspy.com
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Are They Representing Males In A Negative Way?
Coincidence or a sign of the times that these issues need to be brought to light?. Frankie Lewis - To be attacked on a night out. Ella Richardson - Her nudes are to be posted online without her permission. Silas Blissett - Returning to rid the village of Mercedes McQueen...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?
As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
digitalspy.com
Britney drops 20 minute + tell all recounting her conservatorship
She starts out by saying that she's got a lot on her mind, and noting that while she's been offered lucrative deals for exclusive interviews - like with Oprah, for example, she says she finds that notion "irrelevant' and apparently thinks selling your story like that is tacky. She then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial
Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Will the Duke of Hastings be Recast?
'Bridgerton' season 3 will see many fan-favorite characters return, but it is unclear if the Duke of Hastings will return and if he will be recast.
digitalspy.com
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms dark story for Frankie Lewis ahead of exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air an upsetting storyline for Frankie Lewis as the character is getting ready to say goodbye to Albert Square. In upcoming scenes, Frankie (Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis) is excited to start her job as a teaching assistant, but is angered when Amy, Denzel and Nugget mimic her as she is signing to Esme.
digitalspy.com
Netflix sued by Inventing Anna real-life inspiration
Netflix is being sued over the series Inventing Anna by one of the people portrayed in the drama. The show tells the real-life story of how Anna Sorokin pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey, and conned members of New York's high society out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
digitalspy.com
EE: Where Dots Money 💴 Should go.. ideas.
Dot came into a fortune in quite a dramatic way. Yes, Eastenders have a huge recent history of making a big deal of something (especially money) and letting it be a completely pointless story.. But they have an opportunity here. Personally, I could quite imagine Dot leaving all her money...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen considers drastic action in Silas return story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mercedes McQueen will consider taking drastic action against arch-enemy Silas Blissett in Hollyoaks. The soap's end-of-summer trailer confirmed that infamous serial killer Silas is headed back to the village, after playing a cat-and-mouse game with his grandson Bobby for years now. In scenes airing the week of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
digitalspy.com
Sandman cat episode boss explains heartwarming Easter egg
Netflix's The Sandman recently dropped its two-part bonus episode, diverting from the main storyline to bring fans something a little different. One of the parts, 'Dream of a Thousand Cats', has a star-studded line-up of actors providing voices for the various felines sharing their stories of Morpheus' life. But that's...
Comments / 0