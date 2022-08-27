ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading

READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
READING, PA
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Block party in Allentown Saturday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The City of Allentown is celebrating community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. It's partnering with the Cohesion Network for a neighborhood block party from 6:00 to 10:00 Saturday night. It will be held on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue. The event will feature a pop-up neighborhood park...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man threatened to shoot Lehigh University students in the head

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork. The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident

An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food truck rally at Dorney Park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ride world-class coasters and eat world-class food. Dorney Park is hosting a food truck rally this weekend. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It features many food trucks favorites from the area, including Pie in a Cone and Take-A-Taco. Admission into the park gets you...
ALLENTOWN, PA

