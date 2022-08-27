Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading
READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
Great Allentown Fair 2022: What to know, from Dropkick Murphys to dinosaurs | Concerts, dates, schedules and more
The Great Allentown Fair is back for 2022, and it’s as eclectic as ever. As an agricultural event marking 170 years in the middle of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city, it really can be no other way. The fair is run by the nonprofit Lehigh County Agricultural Society and sticks...
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
WFMZ-TV Online
'I just wanted to go on a walk': Utah man walking across the country visits Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Utah man making a trek of a lifetime is making a few stops in Pennsylvania. It's the first time Isaiah Glen Shields has visited Bank Street in Easton. "I really, really like the look of Easton. I don't know, the rolling hills, the way the architecture just incorporates the landscape," said Shields.
WFMZ-TV Online
Block party in Allentown Saturday night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The City of Allentown is celebrating community diversity and neighborhood cooperation. It's partnering with the Cohesion Network for a neighborhood block party from 6:00 to 10:00 Saturday night. It will be held on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue. The event will feature a pop-up neighborhood park...
Filming closes Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge
Filming for a commercial on Tuesday closed Allentown’s Eighth Street Bridge to traffic, city police said. Traffic on the bridge and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard underneath was closed for most of the morning, but reopened as of 11:15 a.m., police said. Also named the Albertus L. Meyers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A brief ranking of Great Allentown Fair’s new food offerings, based only on photos
This year’s Great Allentown Fair will, as every other fair in years past, be a destination for foodies — fair food regularly ups the ante with even more outlandish offerings year in and year out. This year, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy is issuing a challenge to the...
14th Annual StroudFest Planned For Labor Day Weekend
In Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater Presents its 14th Annual Labor Day Festival. This event will have multiple vendors, a food court, eclectic shops, restaurants, and several live music stages.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Vision 2030 block party looks towards the community's future
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- In the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown music filled the air, kids played games and hot dogs were on the grill as part of the 1st and 6th Ward block party, part of the city's comprehensive and economic development plan known as Allentown Vision 2030.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 women hospitalized with stab wounds over the weekend in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two women were sent to the hospital with stab wounds over the weekend. Officers were sent to a home at the 900 block of Itaska Street at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of two women suffering from stab wounds, according to city police.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Stuff like this shouldn't happen': Family of Pottstown shooting victim speaks out
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Juanita Rome described her nephew, Dakari Rome, as a fun, loving person who liked to joke. Authorities said the man, 25, was pronounced dead following a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Grant Street in Pottstown, Montgomery County. "Stuff like this shouldn't...
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man threatened to shoot Lehigh University students in the head
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork. The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.
Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident
An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
With COP27 Approaching, Cities Like Philadelphia Are ‘Powerful Tools’ for Climate Adaptation
On the quiet, residential stretch of Philadelphia’s Cherry Street that runs into the Schuylkill River, a series of blue and white markers bear the words “Hurricane Ida.” The first one, about a block from the water, is painted on the sidewalk: “Hurricane Ida Strandline 2021.”. Then...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County coroner looking for man's next of kin
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office. An...
WFMZ-TV Online
Food truck rally at Dorney Park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ride world-class coasters and eat world-class food. Dorney Park is hosting a food truck rally this weekend. It kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. It features many food trucks favorites from the area, including Pie in a Cone and Take-A-Taco. Admission into the park gets you...
Comments / 2