Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky
The starting quarterback job over the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in the bag of team newcomer Mitchell Trubisky. That being said, that doesn’t mean he’s got a solid grip on that role, as he will have to constantly worry about playing up to snuff, especially with a hotshot rookie in Kenny […] The post Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target
The Kansas City Chiefs are finalizing their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and among the roster cut casualties was a surprising wide receiver in Daurice Fountain, per Herbie Teope of the KC Star. The 26-year-old receiver was widely expected to make the Chiefs’ roster given his familiarity with their offensive scheme and his exploits on special […] The post Chiefs surprisingly cut promising Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Tom Brady's Facial Changes
Not only did Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sound different at the podium this weekend, but he looked different too. In his first press conference since returning from an 11-day excused absence to tend to "personal matters," Brady admitted there's "a lot of [expletive] going on." It's all personal. Everyone's got...
Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put. Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to...
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Dolphins add 2x Super Bowl champ in move to buff up defense
Roster cuts are right around the corner for all 32 teams in the NFL. But for the Miami Dolphins, this fine Sunday in August appears to be the perfect time not to cut anyone, but to make some additions to their roster. The Dolphins opted to shore up their defense...
Pete Carroll didn’t mince words explaining why Drew Lock didn’t win starting job
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed why Drew Lock did not win the starting quarterback job over Geno Smith. With the preseason officially over for the Seattle Seahawks, the fanbase finally received the answer as to who will be the starting quarterback for the team heading into the season. Geno Smith and Drew Lock competed throughout the preseason to win the QB1 job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts
Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
107K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1