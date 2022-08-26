Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Mayor Tim Keller sends 'Safe Outdoor Space' bill back to city council
Two weeks ago Albuquerque City Council passed legislation to prevent what they're calling 'Safe Outdoor Spaces,' but just yesterday Mayor Tim Keller vetoed that. The city council originally passed legislation to allow for these spaces back in June but about a month later, they reversed their decision saying the public was afraid of these spaces becoming like the now closed Coronado Park.
Parole office calls on court to send Albuquerque man back to prison
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Probation and Parole Department is trying to put Robert Bosanko back behind bars after they say he violated just about every rule of his parole. Bosanko was high on LSD in 2016 when he blew through a red light at Coors and Montano going more than 90 miles per hour. He […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov. Lujan Grisham, Dems Lead in Election Poll
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leads Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti by seven points, according to a new Albuquerque Journal poll. Albuquerque-based Research and Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff, whose company conducted the poll, tells the Journal the seven-point lead puts Lujan Grisham in “a good position” right now, but that could easily change given the Nov. 8 general election remains more than two months away. As the story points out, an incumbent New Mexico governor hasn’t lost a race since 1994 when Democrat Bruce King lost to Republican challenger Gary Johnson. The story does not note, however, that King lost that race by approximately the same number of votes garnered by Green Party candidate Roberto Mondragon, King’s former lieutenant governor. In this year’s gubernatorial race, approximately 5% of voters say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie and 8% remain undecided. New polling also shows Democrats with double-digit leads in other statewide races, such as the attorney’s general race, in which Democrat Raúl Torrez leads by 16 percentage points over Republican Jeremy Gay. The poll also shows Democrats with 11- to 12-point leads in the races for secretary of state, land commissioner and treasurer, with Sanderoff noting those races typically favor the Democrats, given their electoral advantage; as of July, 44.4% of New Mexican voters are registered as Democrats compared with 31.2% Republicans. The state also has 22.3% of voters who decline to state a party affiliation and 1% registered as Libertarian and as “other.” The optimistic state outlook for Democrats arrives as the party sees signs it may have better-than-anticipated outcomes at the federal level during the forthcoming midterm election.
FBI: 16 federal search warrants served in South Valley
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large law enforcement presence was seen Thursday morning in southwest Albuquerque near Atrisco Dr. and Kelly Rd. as the FBI conducted a multi-agency operation. More than a dozen agencies were on scene and officials say the FBI’s Violent Gang Task Force was executing 16 federal search warrants. Officials say there is […]
Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
Man accused of killing Albuquerque pizzeria owner has long criminal history
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court records show Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of shooting and killing a pizzeria owner, has a long criminal record. He even had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the murder and was on probation in Valencia County. So why was he on the streets in the […]
New Mexico businesses launch retail crime criminal intel database
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiming to crack down on shoplifting at retail stores that’s thought to be fueling other crimes, New Mexico law enforcement officials are inviting businesses to participate in a new criminal intelligence technology platform Wednesday. Alongside the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce is starting the “New Mexico […]
ladailypost.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Announces $150,000 LEDA Investment With Company That Developed Technology To Process Cremated Remains Into Smooth Stones
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that the State of New Mexico is providing LEDA economic assistance to an innovative Santa Fe company that has developed a one-of-a-kind technology to process cremated remains into smooth stones. Parting Stone has seen rapid growth with the increase in...
Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
Albuquerque looks to ramp-up Gateway Center capacity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to help address homelessness and offer services to Albuquerque’s unhoused, the city is hoping to complete key construction of the Gateway Center by late this winter. And the city wants to open up 100 beds for overnight use by July 2023. Located in the former Gibson Medical Center, the […]
New kiosk lets people deposit to inmates accounts
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has a new kiosk that lets people deposit money into inmates’ accounts at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The kiosk was installed on the first floor of Bernalillo County Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW. Deposits can be made directly into inmates’ accounts with no charge. The kiosk accepts debit […]
krwg.org
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges. Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.
Property Crime: Albuquerque business owners spending big to prevent it
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque business owners are fed up. One of the biggest commercial property owners in Albuquerque is paying $100,000 to protect their property, but they feel it’s a lost cause and are demanding change. Doug Peterson, President of Peterson Properties, says crime in the city is so out of control he’s had to […]
kunm.org
SUN: New Mexico man charged for ties with Islamic State group, NAACP supports the removal of Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group – Associated Press. A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. Herman...
Santa Fe Reporter
Let There Be Less Light
The City of Santa Fe’s recent streetlight conversion project left some stargazers and night-drivers with more knowledge about kelvins and kilowatt hours than a layman might want to have. It brought up considerations of safety, energy efficiency and how best to preserve a dark night sky. Last October, city...
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Cerrillos Rd. closed
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say Cerrillos Rd. at St. Michael’s Dr. is closed in both directions because of a traffic investigation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as...
Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a […]
ksfr.org
The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N
State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
KRQE News 13
Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
Santa Fe man found dead, death ruled homicide
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling. Police say they responded around 4:30 p.m. on August 26 to the Casitas de Bella apartments for a welfare check. Officials say when officers arrived they were told about a possible altercation at the property the night […]
