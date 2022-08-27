ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roads to close for local bar event

By Liz Lehman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio’s Pabstolutely event.

Drivers will want to avoid Lansing Avenue between Oak Street to Emmet Street on Saturday, as this portion will be closed.

Roads to close for Panerathon

The charity event runs from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Proceeds will go toward helping those with special needs and disabilities. There will be live music, food trucks and a full bar. Admission is $10.

Tear down is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

