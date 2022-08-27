Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour.

The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.

City council members voted 5-1 this week to consider setting minimum wage at $20. The study is expected to start this fall with recommendations to follow.

The last compensation study was in July 2019 when city leaders set South Fulton’s minimum wage at $15 per hour.

“In order to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta, you must make $19.12 an hour,” said Mayor khalid kamau. “The fight for $15 has moved to the fight for $20.”

Some council members believe $20 might not be enough.

“If $20 an hour is not enough when the study is completed and we need to go to $25, I have no problem with that,” said District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian. “Anyone who works and gives their services to the city should be able to afford to live here.”

Currently, around 30 employees fall below $20 an hour, according to the city.

©2022 Cox Media Group