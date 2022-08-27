ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Atlanta city considering raising minimum wage to at least $20

 3 days ago
CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Leaders in the City of South Fulton want to raise minimum wage for staff to at least $20 per hour.

The city said in a news release it is launching a wage and compensation staff to set a high enough minimum wage to ensure all employees can make ends meet.

City council members voted 5-1 this week to consider setting minimum wage at $20. The study is expected to start this fall with recommendations to follow.

The last compensation study was in July 2019 when city leaders set South Fulton’s minimum wage at $15 per hour.

“In order to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta, you must make $19.12 an hour,” said Mayor khalid kamau. “The fight for $15 has moved to the fight for $20.”

Some council members believe $20 might not be enough.

“If $20 an hour is not enough when the study is completed and we need to go to $25, I have no problem with that,” said District 4 Councilman Jaceey Sebastian. “Anyone who works and gives their services to the city should be able to afford to live here.”

Currently, around 30 employees fall below $20 an hour, according to the city.

Guest
3d ago

Hurry !!! Pretty sure more people will become self sufficient!! It’s sad! This is pure robbery an slavery.

LifeChanges
3d ago

It would definitely be beneficial to this recession and the increase in all the prices of food housing etc.

