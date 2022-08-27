ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
City
Clinton, SC
WYFF4.com

Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wfmynews2.com

17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
GAFFNEY, SC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
FOX Carolina

Belton Police warn community about phone scam

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
cn2.com

Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.

