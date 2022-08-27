Read full article on original website
University of South Carolina changing mascot’s name over rooster dispute
The live rooster, affectionately known as Sir Big Spur, is being forced to change its name due to a dispute between the bird's former and current owners.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
Anderson student found with gun at high school
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
wfmynews2.com
17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
Firefighters investigating Sunday morning camper fire in Gaffney
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a fire at a camper near Stage Coach Road on Sunday morning. Officials said the camper was in the woods when it caught on fire. Thankfully, they said no injuries were reported. According to officials, they...
Police looking for endangered Mauldin woman
Mauldin Police are searching for a woman missing from the area, who is believed to be endangered.
Belton Police warn community about phone scam
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
thenewirmonews.com
Lexington County deputy has found a home in the special victims unit
Investigator Carleisha Gilliam knew she wanted to work in law enforcement at an early age. Gilliam told people, even at 3 or 4 years old, she wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and she stuck to that plan. Gilliam graduated from Lander University and went to graduate school at...
cn2.com
Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
1 dead, 1 injured in ATV crash in Anderson Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed one fatality in a crash that happened on Highway 29 in Anderson County.
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
Motorcyclist dies in Spartanburg County Crash Friday morning
The Highway Patrol says a rider was killed when a pickup turned left in front of his motorcycle on Highway 9 west of Inman Friday morning. It happened a few minutes before 7 AM.
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
